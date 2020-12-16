The Individual Top Tens of 2020

BEN KENIGSBERG

“The Assistant”

“Bacurau”

“Beanpole”

“City Hall”

“The Climb”

“Collective”

“First Cow”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wild Goose Lake”

TOMRIS LAFFLY

By this time, no one needs another reminder that this has been a strange and devastating year. But despite the seismic shifts the entire world—and by extension, the film industry—continues to shoulder due to the ongoing pandemic, movies kept coming out, with quieter titles, new voices and independents often claiming the spotlight in the absence of some customary big studio noise. Sure, necessary measures such as the cancelation of film festivals, closing of theaters and delayed releases have put a painful strain on everyone. But from where I’m sitting, 2020 still managed to etch itself onto the books as a memorable year for cinema, with films that sometimes surprisingly captured the quarantine claustrophobia and other times, took us out of it when we needed an urgent escape.

Here are my top 25 films that meant the most to me throughout a most unusual twelve months.

1. "The Assistant"

With her disturbing thriller charged by Julia Garner’s quiet, exquisitely calibrated performance, writer/director Kitty Green unpacks the many layers of toxic masculinity in the work place, exposing the culture of silence that grossly delayed the arrival of movements like #MeToo and #TimesUp. Using a documentarian’s observant discipline and a distinctive cadence akin to that of Chantal Akerman’s “Jeanne Dielman, 23 Commerce Quay, 1080 Brussels,” Green’s disquieting narrative debut is so far the definitive #MeToo film: sharp in its uncompromising focus, sophisticated in its cinematic specificity, and ultimately universal by being about a lot more than the predators that occupied the headlines in the last handful of years. Make no mistake: their vampiric control is deeply felt throughout “The Assistant.” Though provocatively, the abusers here are made invisible by Green, who chooses to turn her lens onto the overlooked everyday victims, many of them still unnamed.

2. "Small Axe: Lovers Rock"

It’s hard to believe that British filmmaker Steve McQueen gave us not one, not two, not three … but five new movies this year through his dazzling “Small Axe” anthology. Somehow designed to go straight to streaming (even in a hypothetical non-COVID world) despite their obvious fit to massive cinema screens, this decades-spanning, London-based quintet of films all tell rousing stories about the city’s West Indian community. The best of them does so with euphoric optimism. On the surface, “Lovers Rock” is simply about a circa-1980 house party, a nostalgic notion in today’s pandemic-dictated realities where we all dearly miss the kind of fleeting yet memorable human connections intimate soirées used to forge. But the accidental timeliness of McQueen’s wistful setting—with its coziness and liberating sway dizzyingly captured by cinematographer Shabier Kirchner—isn’t the only thing that charges “Lovers Rock.” There is also undeniable purpose in McQueen’s understatedly political work that celebrates a culture with specificity. As eager, dressed-up, tipsy strangers who briefly check their troubles and the era’s racial injustices at the door dance to and sing along the romantic reggae tunes a DJ spins, McQueen unearths a sense of belonging, a dose of harmonious freedom through their unity.