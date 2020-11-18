From one angle, this has to do with Cypriano’s technique, which could be called immersive. From the beginning, we are seeing Dr. Ting in his work environment, both talking with and operating on his patients, and the perspective is as close and intimate as can be. Cypriano worked with just herself, a producer, and cinematographer Jeffrey Johnson (whose work is terrific) in the clinical filming situations, letting us get absorbed by the people in front of the camera without the interference that a larger crew would have entailed.

Another factor here, though, is the level of trust that exists on all sides. Quite obviously, Dr. Ting’s patients have invested a high degree of trust in him, and he responds by trusting them. But no less notable is the trust that all concerned have given the filmmakers. You can’t help but sense that all the patients got to know Cypriano and her crew well enough not just to be comfortable with their presence but to sense that they would tell their stories sensitively, honorably, accurately.

You might call this an aesthetic of compassionate complicity, and its benefits are evident throughout “Born to Be.” The film’s nuanced and engaging portraits begin with Dr. Ting, whose floppy hair, spectacles, and laid-back manner could as easily belong to downtown artist as to a renowned surgeon. And there’s a certain truth to that impression. He was a classical double bassist who excelled at Juilliard before switching to medicine due to pressure from a family that worried about the uncertainty of a career in the arts.

Excelling again in his new field, Ting was comfortably established as a plastic surgeon when the challenge of transgender medicine came along and gave him a new mountain to conquer. You sense that he quickly knew that this would be his life’s work, and that it was particularly suited to his makeup in two senses. First, it engaged his sympathy and skills in working with people, where his grasp of psychology is as important as his abilities in the operating room. Second, it seems to have spurred his willingness to be an innovator and a pioneer, constantly inventing new techniques and technologies in a field that is nothing if not rapidly developing.