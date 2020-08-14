Moss and McBaine wisely focus on Otero, Feinstein, and Garza, but they also allow for a few other memorable characters to offer up commentary, some of which is thematically relevant. Robert MacDougal is another Nationalist candidate who runs off against Garza. He’s so impressed by his opponent’s ability to command the crowd that he briefly considers forfeit before allowing party delegates to vote for a winner. MacDougal’s campaign strategy is simple: Since the room he’s reading is conservative, he lies about his own pro-choice ideology. The conclusion he draws after losing is as darkly ominous as it is true: “Sometimes you can't win on what you believe in your heart,” he says to the camera. “It's a morally questionable thing to lie in politics.” He then imparts the lesson he’s learned. “It gave me a new appreciation for why politicians lie to get in office.”

Like its subject, “Boys State” is a microcosm of real world politics. It doesn’t go unnoticed that Garza, the son of Mexican immigrants, and the African-American Otero align with the same party, nor is it a surprise when racist propaganda is used against Otero, who is irritated yet unfazed. Though he’s a strong speaker who really connects with the people he’s trying to win over, Garza is still subject to his outside gun control activism bleeding into his Boys State campaign. After all, this is Texas. Yet his willingness to listen to anyone who’ll discuss issues with him, even if they disagree, is noble in that “they go low, we go high” philosophy that doesn’t work in the real world. Whether it works here, I’ll leave you to discover. Suffice it to say, he leaves the most lasting impression on the viewer.

“Boys State” is one of those movies that will play differently based on both your political affiliation and whether you see the glass as half-empty or half-full. The filmmakers document the events in such a way that you’re unsure if you should be terrified or hopeful; the result is solely based on how you process their matter-of-fact chronicling of the story. If you are like me, the outcome of the final election will be practically anti-climactic for you. What happens next, however, is moving in very unexpected ways. The entire point of the American Legion’s 85-year experiment seems to be bringing young people from all walks of life together and allowing them to learn about each other while experiencing a group event. “Boys State,” which won this year's Sundance U.S. Documentary Grand Jury Prize, emulates this experiment as well, allowing us to be equally educated as we watch. You won’t forget any of the young men who populate this film, nor will this be the last you’ll hear from them.

Now available on AppleTV+.