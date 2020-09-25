McQueen and his co-writer Alastair Siddons begin their retelling of this true story with Frank Critchlow (Shaun Parkes), a Trinidadian man whose Notting Hill restaurant became a meeting place for other West Indians to meet and eat. With its “Black Ownership” sign proudly displayed in the window, the Mangrove announced itself as a safe haven, a place where people who were not welcome at other establishments could enjoy a meal. “We serve spicy food!” Critchlow says repeatedly to the cops who harass him about the menu and his clientele. The entrees are a point of pride, Critchlow’s tie back to what Black Londoner Barbara Beese (Rochenda Sandall) describes as “a country where you were the majority.”

“Mangrove” takes place 12 years before “Lovers Rock,” but many details are consistent between the two films, both in content and in execution. The soundtrack here is also a cornucopia of great songs, and cinematographer Shabier Kirchner’s camera again thrusts us directly into the action. There’s even a musical number that serves as a dress rehearsal for the “Silly Games” sequence in “Lovers Rock.” As for its dramatic content, a sense of community anchors the stories. These people form a group brought together by a common bond and a common enemy. They have a self-sufficiency that upsets Whites who do not wish to congregate across racial lines. The general rule amongst racists, even today, is that they not only do they not want you in their environment, they don’t want you to have a commensurate environment of your own either.

Echoing that belief system, Pc Pulley and his crew constantly raid the Mangrove, smashing dishes, destroying property and dragging its owner and his customers out into the streets and down to the station. His excuse is that Critchlow’s prior place of business, the Rio, had been privy to more illicit activities like gambling before it was shut down. Critchlow argues that his new place is not the Rio, but it does him no good. It doesn’t help that the Mangrove also hosts meetings led by activist Darcus Howe (Malachi Kirby) and Altheia Jones-Lecointe (Letitia Wright), a representative of the British wing of the Black Panther Party. (Yes, Shuri from “Black Panther” is playing an actual Black Panther here.)