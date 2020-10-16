That sounded like a digression, but it’s not. Martin Eden wants to rise above his status by becoming a great writer with Something to Say™. The film sees this as noble, righteous even, and it expects us to understand his frustrations while putting up with him being a callous and not particularly wise jerk. He can’t see the predictable paths his actions will take, which is aggravating and plays in a way I am not sure the filmmakers intended. Though it draws attention to the socialist ideals of its source material, the transplant to another country splits the proletariat and the elite into two very canned clichés. The former just fights all the time or is repeatedly lectured; the latter is a bunch of snobbish boors who are terrified their precious daughter might run off with someone broke and uncouth. At least until that guy finds some success.

A sailor by trade, Martin has that familiar aspiration of joining a more elite group he despises because he’s in love. So he embarks on a quest to educate himself past the grade school levels he achieved before he was sent to sea at age 11. Part of the catalyst for his self-improvement is the French poet, Baudelaire. You may remember Baudelaire from my review of the dreadful thriller, “Backgammon.” In that film, the antagonist used quotes from the writer to upset his giggly girlfriend and her party guests. I haven’t read a single line of the guy’s work, but based on my reviewing history here, he’s the patron saint of cinematic characters who are pretentious and dull.

But I digress. Marcello and his co-screenwriter Maurizio Braucci transfer London’s novel from Oakland to Italy, which gives ample opportunity for viewers to ogle the scenery. There is also what appears to be old footage from real and fictional sources, including some gorgeous old shots of a massive ship at sea. Since we know Martin’s original profession, the moment where this majestic, multi-sail ship sinks should have been accompanied by one of Fellini’s clowns popping up onscreen while holding an arrow that said “SYMBOLISM.” As our hero rises above his station so that he may be worthy of the family of his bougie love interest, Elena Orsini (Jessica Cressy), his soul basically sinks into the abyss.