Tesla's main squeeze Anne (Eve Hewson of "The Knick"), the daughter of financier J. Pierpont Morgan, narrates the story, and serves as the anchor point for Almereyda's self-aware asides. At one point she opens an Apple laptop computer and tells us that Tesla, for all his brilliance, returns half as many Google search results as Edison, and that there are only a handful of photos of Tesla in existence. An early scene of Tesla pushing back against Edison's cheerful arrogance ends with the two men jabbing ice cream cones into each other's clothes and faces. Ann cuts the moment short to inform us that it's unlikely that anything like that ever happened. Then we watch an "accurate" replay of the scene, which wasn't all that interesting until the ice cream fight began.

How can a viewer become intellectually and emotionally invested in a story that has human question mark at its center? Other biographical dramas have mostly solved the problem, notably "Lawrence of Arabia," but it's not easy, especially on a low budget. And this one doesn't do itself any favors by concentrating on flourishes and marginalia and the question of how it's even possible to know a historical personage, especially one who didn't leave as much of a biographical paper trail as some of his contemporaries.

"Tesla" is worth seeing for obsessives who want to watch anything Hawke does, or who are fascinated by unconventional approaches to storytelling in the time of Edison. The supporting cast is aces; the standout is Jim Gaffigan as George Westinghouse, pumping so much life into his character that you wouldn't be surprised if he opened his mouth and started singing Gilbert and Sullivan.

Almereyda is a great and still largely unsung American filmmaker, distinguished by his determination to take risks in both style and content. His 2000 modern-dress version of "Hamlet," starring Hawke as Shakepeare's prince, might be his masterpiece, though it's hard to choose from a filmography that includes gems like the vampire film "Nadja" (with Peter Fonda as Van Helsing, partly shot with a toy Pixelvision video camera) and 2017's unique science fiction drama "Marjorie Prime." But this one doesn't rank with his best.