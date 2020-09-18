This is a lead performance in the vein of Gena Rowlands' work with John Cassavetes in the 1970s. It's not just the character's closed-off intensity or nervous cigarette smoking or feathery blond hair that puts the comparison across. It's the way Coon lets you not just understand but feel what Allison is feeling—not in a showy or hand-holding way, by indicating or underlining or calling attention to the technical part of the performance; but seemingly without any forethought having been given to how the viewer could perceive anything—indeed whether anyone might be watching at all. You feel Allison in the way that you'd feel what a close friend was feeling if you were in the same room with her.

This is not the same thing as saying it's an agreeable or light or upbeat performance. Allison is a lot to take. She loves her kids and seems like a fundamentally decent person. But she's in denial about her own materialistic tendencies (which she offloads onto the more flagrantly acquisitive Rory). And she's so wrapped up in herself and her disintegrating, codependent marriage that she doesn't really notice her kids' pain in the way that a mother should.

That being said, she's a far better mother than Rory is a father. And, maybe because break-up stories with a charismatic antihero tend to pull sympathy towards the husband/boyfriend—is this encoded in the gendered nature of mainstream filmmaking, or the culture at large?—Durkin gives us just one scene where "The Nest" tells us what to think: a cabdriver listens to Rory's self-serving tale of woe and calls bullshit. "I'm a good father," Rory says, in a drunken whine, then goes on to declare that he puts food on the table and roof over his children's heads. "That's the bare minimum you should do, mate," the cabdriver says, in a prelude to one of the most unexpectedly satisfying bits of almost-extradramatic commentary I've seen in a mainstream drama: the cabdriver, standing in for the viewer, and for everyone in Rory's life, says, in effect, "Enough. We're done."

"The Nest" clocks in at a brisk hour and forty-five minutes. But in the memory, it feels much longer (in a good way), because every scene, moment, line, and gesture stands for so many things at once, and exists on so many levels at once, without making a big deal of how much data and meaning is being conveyed. (That the story is set in the 1980s, the era of go-go Reaganism and Thatcherism, prepares us for a lecture on capitalism's failures that never arrives; this is a period movie, not a thesis statement.) The result ranks with cinema's best martial break-up stories, up there with "Shoot the Moon" (likewise built upon a Yankee-Brit union). The final scene—set, as in so many perfect movies about the complexity of family relationships, at the breakfast table—is just right. It ends on a note of potentiality, not certainty. This lets viewers argue for or against the possibility (or advisability) of the marriage repairing itself or accepting failure and moving on.