The "aesthetic" of female gymnastics competition changed after 14-year-old Nadia Comaneci's "perfect 10" gold in the 1976 Olympics. Before that, team members were adults, like the 20-something men's team. Today's world-class female gymnasts are young and small. Simone Biles, America's most-medaled gymnast with 19 world titles, is 4'8". The members of the Gold Medal US 2012 team, called the "Fierce Five," were all between ages 15-18. Some of them were among the 500 young gymnasts molested by team doctor Larry Nassar.

Around the same time that the focus of the sport shifted from adult women to strong but cute little girls, the focus of USA Gymnastics shifted, as organizations often do, to money. Steve Penny joined US Gymnastics as head of marketing and then became CEO of the organization. His priority was sponsors and the organization's "brand." Child sexual abuse is bad for the brand and a disaster for sponsors. In violation of the law, not to mention his responsibility for the safety of the girls in his care or the most rudimentary obligations of humanity, he did not report the complaints about Nassar to the authorities. He also lied in saying that he had, assuring the parents of Maggie Nichols that he had it under control and cautioning that they could not say anything without risking the ability of the FBI to investigate. They believed him. And, her father admits, they kept quiet because they did not want to risk Penny's keeping her off the Olympic team.

We know how this ends. We saw Judge Rosemarie Aquilina give Nassar's accusers a chance to read their heartbreaking statements before his sentencing. Directors Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk show us the story of the predatory monster, the brave survivors, and the heroic reporters of The Indianapolis Star. But they want us to see more. Monsters cannot prey for 29 years without a failure of oversight and accountability. Cohen and Shenk show us the many factors and failures that contributed to the abuse over decades, including an almost cult-like environment, separating the girls from parents, teachers, and friends, constantly measuring their bodies and performance, demanding obedience, and making the appearance of excellence more important than the health and welfare of the girls.