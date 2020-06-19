"Babyteeth" is ostensibly "about" a dying teenage girl who falls in love for the first time, but what it's "about" is different from what it actually is. What it is is a story about four people dealing with the unexpected in their lives, be it cancer, loss, love. The characters sometimes face the unexpected with grace, and sometimes with the opposite of grace. They act out, throw tantrums, push each other away. They fumble, make mistakes, apologize badly, self-medicate (or over-medicate). Through all of this is a poignant sense of people grappling with the intangibles of life, life's ephemeral experiences and textures, the moments between the lines that make life worth living.

When Milla (Eliza Scanlen) and Moses (Toby Wallace) meet on the train platform, there is an instant and inexplicable connection. Barely any dialogue is exchanged, but the magnetic force is undeniable. She is in her school uniform, and her hair is long and blonde (we soon learn it is a wig). He is older than she is, and a loping gangly mess, with hair in a rat's-tail and a scabbed face. But he attaches himself to her instantly with an easy disarming intimacy. When her nose starts to bleed, he rushes to help her handle it and Milla is overwhelmed by him. Because of how Murphy films this initial interaction, and because of how the actors played it, I had no idea what would happen next. Was Moses up to no good? He asks her for money initially, but when she hands him a bill, he tells her it's too much. Milla cuts school, and spends the day wandering around with Moses, who appears to have no home, and—from the looks of it—may be high on something. Milla is completely enraptured.

Milla's parents, psychiatrist Henry (Ben Mendelsohn) and former classical pianist Anna (Essie Davis), do not know what to do when their over-protected daughter—who still has one of her baby teeth—brings Moses home for supper. Henry is more sanguine than his wife, who slurs, "Lucky for everyone I forgot I'd taken a Zoloft when I took the two Xanax." Her parents' concerns about Moses push Milla into rebellion, but the rebellion is complicated. She's still a child. The kids at school are scared of her cancer. She has no experience with boys. So she's little-kid and rebelling-teenager, simultaneously. Moses dazzles her: "He's not afraid of anything," she tells her parents. When Anna says, "That boy has problems," Milla fires back, "So do I!" Even when Moses breaks into the house in the middle of the night to rob the family, Milla rushes to his defense.