This film, which opens the New York Film Festival, is one of a five-part series called “Small Axe,” comprising a decade-spanning look at West Indians in London. The festival is showing three episodes. In a way, director/co-writer Steve McQueen’s opus evokes August Wilson’s Pittsburgh cycle, which is also a multi-work narrative of Blacks dealing with life throughout the 20th century. But, unlike Wilson, who composed his unforgettable melodies with words, McQueen uses the screen as his canvas, delivering powerful, rich images that propel the story along. “Lovers Rock” is a delectable feast for the senses, not unlike that large pot of curry goat being fussed over on the stove by the songstresses. The viewer is not only a fly on the wall at this party, they are also on the dance floor being carried along as the music moves them.

One of the party’s attendees, Martha (Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn) is first seen sneaking out of her window. Before she plops into the frame, we hear something drop to the ground, followed by sounds of struggle as she executes her escape. Mission accomplished, she meets up with Patti (Shaniqua Okwok), her best girl, who seems flabbergasted that Martha managed to climb out a second story window wearing those shoes. (She didn’t—the shoes were the first things to leave the house.) They compare dresses under their trench coats, outfits they probably made themselves. Then, they catch the bus and are met at the house entrance by “The Doorman,” a very large Rasta whose voice is as deep as your respect for him should be. He is the party’s sole bouncer, and considering how many people show up for this shindig, that tells you all you need to know.

Patti and Martha are immediately cornered by two men, one of whom runs a macho game of entitlement on them. After he’s deservedly dissed, the other guy, Franklyn (Micheal Ward) salvages the encounter by appealing to the ladies’ ego with compliments. Flattery does get you everywhere, you know. However, when it appears that Martha got the better end of the deal by hitting it off with Franklyn, Patti gets pissed off and leaves the party. Martha sees her storming off from the bathroom window. Having witnessed this party, all I can say to that is gurl, you shoulda stayed!