Ostensibly a story about the hollowing impact of vengeance, the latest from the director of “Harmonium” is purposefully complex and distancing. Its structured with two parallel timelines in a manner that obfuscates the impact of both. I’m fine with films that time jump for a purpose, but Fukada’s decision to do so here actually defeats the story's thrust, turning a character study into a pretentious structural exercise. There’s a strong performance at the center that keeps it moving as Fukada rations out the story twists, but what’s missing here is a radical restructuring of a frustrating screenplay.

The very-talented Tsutsui reunites with her “Harmonium” director to play both a woman who seems to have it all together and a future version of her that definitely does not. What goes so wrong for Ichiko that she seems to be in the sway of a nervous breakdown in one of the film’s timelines? As Fukada bounces back and forth, it’s almost like watching two different people, and it's more jarring than insightful. Watching Ichiko’s progression would have been far more powerful than bouncing back and forth like a set of “before and after” pictures.

In the before, Ichiko is the home nurse for an elderly woman with two lovely grandkids named Motoko (Mikako Ichikawa) and Saki (Miyu Ozawa). She’s a part of the family, caring for the matriarch and even helping tutor the girls, until Saki goes missing. Luckily, she’s found alive, but it turns out that Saki’s kidnapper was Ichiko’s nephew Tatsuo (Ren Sudo). Did Ichiko enable her predator nephew? Motoko convinces Ichiko not to tell the family about the connection. At first, it feels like Motoko just doesn’t want to lose another part of her life, but it become clear she has feelings herself for Ichiko. And then everything falls apart.