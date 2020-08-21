The talk focuses on who the characters are and what they want or need, which is at should be. But it always circles back to systemic racism and poverty; multigenerational (and racially diverse) civic corruption; and a national mindset that teaches Americans that if you can only get rich and/or powerful, by any means necessary, the law won't be able to touch you anymore, and the inequities that you grew up with won't matter.

Inspired by Cousin Bass' nihilistic sureness and serpent-tongued eloquence, and by bitterness over the government's neglect of the storm-shattered 9th Ward, the foursome hatches a scheme to rob people and organizations that misused Federal Emergency Management Association check, mainly targeting casinos and banks. They're in debt to Cousin Bass and trying to get out, but by trying to get out, they get in deeper—not that anyone outside their community would care why they do what at they do.

Their crimes rouse the anger of a former corrupt cop turned city councilman, Jackson Symms (Ethan Hawke). Symms pressures police detective Lucina Valencia (Eiza González) to crack the case fast so that the real estate investors stuffing Symms' pockets with money won't back out of a city that's beginning to "recover" (i.e. inspire outsiders to buy now-cheap land). In time, Blink starts to notice that some details from their first job don't add up. Cops arrived at so fast that it seemed as if they were tipped off, and nobody seriously went looking for the gang afterward, even though they started a gunfight on a city street and made off with $150,000 (or so the local newspaper claims).

As Blink and company balance their desire to stay out of prison with personal commitments that keep them in town, the film spends more time with its supporting cast, which includes Isaiah Washington as a crooked funeral home director who blows smoke at men who threaten him; Terrence Howard as The Saint, a top boss with a smirky, insinuating manner who thinks he's the pope of sin; and Rob Morgan as Courtney, a corrupt cop who used to work with Symms and has one foot in law enforcement and the other in street crime. Symms' anguished monologue in a cemetery is a highlight, practically a short film in itself, and perhaps a deep-cut cinephile in-joke: Hawke played Hamlet on film 20 years ago.