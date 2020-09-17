I couldn’t help but see metaphor in this moment; areas that have been gentrified are looked at by new residents (and the real estate moguls who swoop in to rebuild for profit) as having removed what they perceive as “the waste” that previously inhabited it. But remnants remain, not just in the people who refuse to be lowballed out of their homes, but also in the memories of those like Jay who formerly inhabited the area and have returned to find that Thomas Wolfe’s title was right. The only way you can truly go home again is through the nostalgia you latch onto when reality disappears.

The dog walking scene is a succinct and foreboding bit of foreshadowing. It captures not only Gerima’s themes but also gives a feel for how the film visually delivers information to the viewer. A moment after the original altercation, the male pet owner yells one of the harsher profanities at Miss Vonne. Understandably upset, Jay makes a move to beat this guy senseless for his disrespect, only to be held back by the tough love and wise advise of his mother. She has to restrain him multiple times, but he acquiesces after she reminds him that the temporary sating of his rage will result in more permanent consequences. This will not be the first time Jay will need such an intervention.

Like much of “Residue,” this sequence feels so accurate, so right and so knowing about the people who inhabit it. If you grew up Black or brown in a neighborhood like the Q Street setting of this film, Gerima’s way with the most minute of details will have you talking back to the screen with recognition. I saw in this film my own Jersey City upbringing. It’s in the cadences of Jay’s parents voices as they playfully argue while projecting old-school slides on the wall of their other home. It’s in the way the grandmother of one of Jay’s friends leans in close to him while imparting troubling but important information, something so tragic it warrants a respectful whisper that honors the dead. And it’s in the way Jay’s boys from back in the day repeatedly inform that they have each other’s backs. All these things rang true to me, kicking up sometimes unwanted memories of my own as I watched the film.