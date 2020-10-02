This is another recurring subject: memory and the loss of it, either via the inexorable forward march of time (even people with great memories can't remember everything) or dementia. By committing to spending even more time with her dad, and filming him in both mundane and fantastic situations, Kirsten is preserving and creating additional memories that she'll have on film even after her father is gone.

But are some of these new memories more meaningful or authentic than others? And how much consent, realistically, can Dick give at this point? The movie courts audience disapproval in the scenes where Kirsten uses her dad as a leading man in her death fantasies. He adores and respects his artist daughter and is gung-ho to participate in anything. But there are moments where it's obvious that he doesn't fully grasp what's happening (he misunderstands the blood bag stunt and thinks it's his blood, not stage blood, in the bag).

Kirsten seems aware of this problematic aspect as well. "I just have to be careful about not overstepping the bounds of what's decent for him," she tells a nurse who doesn't seem all that approving of all of this filming. But the fact that it isn't foregrounded as much as all her other big themes and subjects suggests that this a rare instance of an otherwise fearless director (at least partly) evading a tough question. (She addresses it more fully in press interviews outside of the context of the film. "I wish him to die; I don’t wish him to die," she told Helen Shaw of Vulture. "Am I exploiting him with this film? Am I giving him immortality?")

Still, this is a rich and rewarding documentary that feels like the next stage in the stylistic evolution of Kirsten Johnson. She spent decades shooting other people's movies (deadly serious documentaries on war, deprivation, and misogyny) before producing one of the greatest and most innovative nonfiction films of the past decade, 2016's "Cameraperson." Where that movie rigorously avoided any sort of narrative handholding—instead creating several overlapping implied narratives through careful arrangement of footage that the director shot for others—this one feels more traditional in the telling (the staged deaths notwithstanding).