The Majurs are refugees from South Sudan who escaped in the tragic boat accident shown in Bol’s nightmare. Their daughter drowned during the crossing. After being detained for a period of time, Bol and Rial are released “on probation” to a house in an unnamed English city (when Rial asks someone if she is in London, the answer is noncommittal). It’s implied that a house like this, in disrepair and crawling with vermin, is a typical government rental for people like the Majurs. Their case worker Mark (Matt Smith) and his cronies keep stating that this particular house is bigger than their own houses, their voices hinting at a dark sense of entitlement. More blatant is Mark’s repeated mantra that his newest reports should “be one of the good ones” and assimilate as quickly as possible.

“One of the good ones” is uttered multiple times in “His House,” giving the sense that this type of microaggression will be at the forefront of the film’s haunting. But Weekes relegates it to the background, keeping it in the corners of reality rather than informing the supernatural. Instead, these ghosts are symbolic stowaways on the migration. Their refusal to go back from whence they came is as adamant as Bol’s yearning to stay in England. Unlike him, they do offer a scenario for their acquiescence.

Bol repeatedly tells his wife that they are not going back. His desire to fit in results in him using an advertisement on a clothing store wall as the basis of his new fashion look. We catch a security guard following Bol in that store, a callous reminder of Rial telling her husband that full acceptance will never be possible. She sees this when some Black British teens who scream for her to “go back to Africa” after she asks them for help. The boys prove that old adage that not all skinfolk is kinfolk.