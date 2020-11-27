As the film reveals, Zappa’s iconoclasm and mistrust of authority was anything but a pose. After earning enough money as a young man to purchase his own recording studio, he was set up for a vice bust and wound up losing the place as a result. This inspired a lifelong desire to poke sacred cows wherever they could be found, ranging from spoofing the pretensions of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band with We’re Only In It for the Money, to forming his own record company so that he could record and release what he wanted when he wanted. This also led to him stepping up to testify against the attempts by the Parent’s Music Resource Center to censor music lyrics even though his songs were not the ones that had people up in arms (though some of his more questionable lyrics might have raised eyebrows if those at the PMRC had actually listened to them). Zappa became such a symbol for anti-censorship forces that after the aforementioned trip to Czechoslovakia, he was appointed the country’s cultural and trade representative to the United States.

Although the film does feature a few new interviews with family, friends, and former band members, the bulk of “Zappa” consists of material that Winter was able to access from Zappa’s own massive archives, which are voluminous to cover everything from home movies he shot with his family as a child, to working on new music only a few days before his death from prostate cancer at the age of 53 in 1993. Through all this, we get a portrait of a man who was clearly both a musical innovator and a perfectionist of the highest degree who would think nothing of rehearsing over and over again until what he and his musicians played matched the sound that he heard in his head. This single-minded pursuit of perfection—in which the concerns of all others, from audiences to his own family, were always of secondary concern—would often make him come across as monstrously self-absorbed in the eyes of many. To the credit of Winter (who has gone from co-starring in the “Bill & Ted” movies to directing a number of interesting documentaries on subjects ranging from the Internet to the Panama Papers to child actors), he does not try to sugarcoat this aspect of Zappa’s personality, though most of the colleagues who are interviewed follow up they acknowledgements of the difficulties of working with him with admissions that it was ultimately worth the trouble.

“Zappa” contains maybe two real flaws. While some of Zappa’s lyrics have been criticized for being sexist and puerile—this is the guy who wrote the deathless classic “Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow”—that aspect of his musical output is pretty much glossed over. The other problem is that the lack of any full performances of his songs will not exactly bolster the case for his musical genius among those who do not already lean in that direction. Other than that, the film is a complex and surprisingly satisfying portrait of an artist who defiantly marched to the beat of a different drummer (or two).