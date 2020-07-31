The mood—with its unnameable sense of doom—is similar to Lars von Trier's "Melancholia." In that film, the rogue planet approaching the earth affects each character differently: some are prepared, others fall apart. The woman you think might crumble is actually the strongest, and vice versa. This plays out in "She Dies Tomorrow" too. Watch how each character looks into their own personal colored strobe. Everyone sees something different: it makes them grieve, or tremble, or say what they need to say immediately. Most of all, "She Dies Tomorrow" evokes the creepy way fear spreads, the way contagion works at the subterranean level, just like those swimming microbes seen through Jane’s microscope.

The acting is excellent but I'll pull out Sheil for particular praise. I've admired her work for years. I first noticed her in Sophia Takal's "Green" and was riveted by what she brought to the table, her confidence, ease, and depth. She works all the time, from "Sun Don't Shine," Alex Ross Perry's "Listen Up Philip" and "Queen of Earth," the little-known terrific "The Heart Machine," and Robert Greene's "Kate Plays Christine." She goes deeper than most actresses go, often into inexplicable wordless states (as in "Green," as in "She Dies Tomorrow"). When she gazes into the colored strobe in her house, Sheil shows how she can embrace the mystery of a moment with everything in her. Her face is lit up with transcendence and completely mad, simultaneously.

Unanswerable questions haunt "She Dies Tomorrow," questions most people don't want to look at. If you knew you would die tomorrow, what actions would you choose to take? What unfinished business would you address before the bell tolls? Things have a way of clarifying in the face of imminent death. In "She Dies Tomorrow," there is no collective experience. People do not huddle together for comfort. Contagion brings isolation (this has eerie resonance with what the world is going through right now). When you face death, you face it alone. In Hamlet's "to be or not to be" soliloquy, he faces this truth head on:

But that the dread of something after death,

The undiscovered country from whose bourn

No traveler returns ...

"She Dies Tomorrow" stares into the "undiscovered country" of dizzying colored strobe lights and makes you wonder what is out there, what comes next, why are we all so alone?

Now playing in drive-in theaters, and available on digital platforms on August 7.