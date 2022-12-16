The Individual Top Tens of 2022

This past Wednesday, we released the RogerEbert.com consensus Top Ten Films of 2022, led by Martin McDonagh's "The Banshees of Inisherin." Today, we dig deeper, presenting you with all submitted lists from our brilliant critics and independent contributors, including both our regular reviewers and our freelancers. There are over 200 films cited below as among the best of 2022, displaying both the diversity in quality at the cinema this year and the unique voices that cover it for our site. It's a huge collection of lists but it should give you an overall picture of the year in film, complete with dozens of links back to our reviews. Enjoy.
BRIAN TALLERICO
1. "TÁR"
2. "Aftersun"
3. "The Fabelmans"
4. "The Banshees of Inisherin"
5. "After Yang"
6. "RRR"
7. "Hit the Road"
8. "All That Breathes"
9. "Broker"
10. "EO"
Runners-up: "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed," "Bad Axe," "Benediction," "Bones and All," "Hold Me Tight," "KIMI," "Moonage Daydream," "No Bears," "Three Minutes - A Lengthening," and "Women Talking"
MATT ZOLLER SEITZ
1. "I Didn't See You There"
2. "Three Minutes - A Lengthening"
3. "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
4. "Jackass Forever"
5. "Triangle of Sadness"
6. "Elvis"
7. "The Fabelmans"
8. "Ahed's Knee"
9. "TÁR"
10. "Fire of Love"
NICK ALLEN
1. "Nope"
2. "Free Chol Soo Lee"
3. "Babylon"
4. "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"
5. "The Woman King"
6. "On the Count of Three"
7. "I Didn't See You There"
8. "Beba"
9. "2nd Chance"
10. "Bros"
MATT FAGERHOLM
1. “Happening”
2. “Lynch/Oz”
3. “Nitram”
4. “TÁR”
5. “Bad Axe”
6. “Close”
7. “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
8. “Palm Trees and Power Lines”
9. “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
10. “Pearl”
Runners-up: “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” “Belle,” “The Fabelmans,” “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “The Justice of Bunny King,” “Let the Little Light Shine,” “Mothering Sunday,” “Relative,” “Women Talking,” and “You Resemble Me”
NELL MINOW
1. "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Rest Alphabetical:
"Aftersun"
"The Banshees of Inisherin"
"The Fabelmans"
"Living"
"Nope"
"The Outfit"
"Skies of Lebanon"
"TÁR"
"Turning Red"
Runners-up: "Avatar: The Way of Water," "The Bad Guys," "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers," "Devotion," "Fire Island," "Glass Onion," "The Inspection," "The Legend of Molly Johnson," "Spoiler Alert," and "Top Gun: Maverick
SIMON ABRAMS
1. "Hit the Road"
2. "Marx Can Wait"
3. "Mad God"
4. "No Bears"
5. "Benediction"
6. "Decision to Leave"
7. "The Fabelmans"
8. "The Northman"
9. "A Man of Integrity"
10. "Hanagatami"
CARLOS AGUILAR
1. "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"
2. "Aftersun"
3. "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"
4. "Return to Seoul"
5. "The Eternal Daughter"
6. "Hit the Road"
7. "A Love Song"
8. "Apples"
9. "The House"
10. "Lingui, the Sacred Bonds"
MONICA CASTILLO
1. "The Fabelmans"
2. "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"
3. "The Eternal Daughter"
4. "The Banshees of Inisherin"
5. "Riotsville USA"
6. "Descendant"
7. "Hustle"
8. "The Tsugua Diaries"
9. "RRR"
10. "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
GODFREY CHESHIRE
1. "The Fabelmans"
2. "The Banshees of Inisherin"
3. "No Bears"
4. "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"
5. "Top Gun: Maverick"
6. "The U.S. and the Holocaust"
7. "Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power"
8. "Benediction"
9. "Holy Spider"
10. "Good Night Oppy"
ROBERT DANIELS
1. "Aftersun"
2. "Nanny"
3. "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
4. "The Banshees of Inisherin"
5. "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"
6. "Babylon"
7. "The Fabelmans"
8. "Saint Omer"
9. "The Woman King"
10. "Neptune Frost"
ISAAC FELDBERG
1. "Decision to Leave"
2. "Nope"
3. "Benediction"
4. "Both Sides of the Blade"
5. "Armageddon Time"
6. "No Bears"
7. "Mad God"
8. "Petite Maman"
9. "The Tsugua Diaries"
10. "Strawberry Mansion"
MARYA E. GATES
1. "Babylon"
2. "The Banshees of Inisherin"
3. "Fire of Love"
4. "Strawberry Mansion"
5. "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"
6. "The Eternal Daughter"
7. "Girl Picture"
8. "Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio"
9. "Nanny"
10. "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"
GLENN KENNY
"The Banshees of Inisherin"
"Crimes of the Future"
"EO"
"The Fabelmans"
"Mad God"
"Murina"
"No Bears"
"Petrov’s Flu"
"TÁR"
"Vortex"
TOMRIS LAFFLY
"Avatar: The Way of Water"
"Babylon"
"The Banshees of Inisherin"
"Bitterbrush"
"Decision to Leave"
"The Eternal Daughter"
"The Fabelmans"
"Murina"
"No Bears"
"TÁR"
CHRISTY LEMIRE
"Aftersun"
"After Yang"
"The Banshees of Inisherin"
"Decision to Leave"
"EO"
"Fire of Love"
"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"
"Pearl"
"RRR"
"TÁR"
SHEILA O'MALLEY
"Aftersun"
"Benediction"
"Corsage"
"Dinner in America"
"Elvis"
"EO"
"Jackass Forever"
"Moonage Daydream"
"No Bears"
"RRR"
KATIE RIFE
1. "Decision to Leave"
2. "Bones and All"
3. "RRR"
4. "Corsage"
5. "We're All Going to the World's Fair"
6. "Happening"
7. "After Yang"
8. "The Banshees of Inisherin"
9. "Aftersun"
10. "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
PEYTON ROBINSON
1. "Nope"
2. "Pleasure"
3. "X"
4. "Bones and All"
5. "The African Desperate"
6. "Cha Cha Real Smooth"
7. "God’s Country"
8. "Causeway"
9. "Resurrection"
10. "Bodies Bodies Bodies"
PETER SOBCZYNSKI
1. "Women Talking"
2. "Happening"
3. "Decision to Leave"
4. "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"
5. "Dead for a Dollar"
6. "Three Thousand Years of Longing"
7. "The Banshees of Inisherin"
8. "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
9. "Paris, 13th District"
10. "TÁR"
Runners-up: "Amsterdam," "Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood," "Both Sides of the Blade," "Holy Spider," "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On," "Nope," "Official Competition," "One Fine Morning," "RRR," and "Saint Omer"
SCOUT TAFOYA
Best movies that should have been bigger hits, should have found bigger audiences:
1. "The Fabelmans"
2. "The Severing"
3. "Vesper"
4. "Against Time"
5. "Skinamarink"
6. "Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood"
7. "There There"
8. "The Headhunter’s Daughter"
9. "The Harbinger"
10. "Traveling Light"
CLINT WORTHINGTON
1. "Decision to Leave"
2. "TÁR"
3. "Nope"
4. "RRR"
5. "Crimes of the Future"
6. "Jackass Forever"
7. "Top Gun: Maverick"
8. "Mad God"
9. "Descendant"
10. "We're All Going to the World's Fair"
SARAH KNIGHT ADAMSON
1. "The Fabelmans"
2. "The Woman King"
3. "Top Gun: Maverick"
4. "She Said"
5. "Glass Onion"
6. "Women Talking"
7. "Elvis"
8. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
9. "Corsage"
10. "Turning Red"
Runners-up: "The Batman," "Causeway," "DC League of Super-Pets," "The Inspection," "Thor: Love and Thunder," and "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent"
NANDINI BALIAL
"The Banshees of Inisherin"
"Decision to Leave""
"Everything Everywhere All at Once"
"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"
"Nope"
"Prey"
"RRR"
"TAR"
"Triangle of Sadness"
"The Wonder"
DAN CALLAHAN
1. "Dinner in America"
2. "Funny Pages"
3. "EO"
4. "Marx Can Wait"
5. "Bodies Bodies Bodies"
6. "Benediction"
7. "Nitram"
8. "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
9. "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"
10. "Deep Water"
SEONGYONG CHO
1. "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
2. "Happening"
3. "TÁR"
4. "Decision to Leave"
5. "After Yang"
6. "Aftersun"
7. "Nope"
8. "Playground"
9. "The Blind Man Who Didn’t Want to See Titanic"
10. "Till"
Runners-up: “Alcarràs,” “After Love,” “Compartment No. 6,” “Everything Went Fine,” “Hit the Road,” “The Outfit,” “RRR,” “She Said,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” and “The Woman King”
LAUREN COATES
1. "Women Talking"
2. "Bodies Bodies Bodies"
3. "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
4. "The Whale"
5. "Corsage"
6. "Fresh"
7. "Pearl"
8. "Not Okay"
9. "Do Revenge"
10. "Catherine Called Birdy"
MAX COVILL
1. "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
2. "Women Talking"
3. "The Fabelmans"
4. "Top Gun: Maverick"
5. "Aftersun"
6. "TÁR"
7. "The Banshees of Inisherin"
8. "Triangle of Sadness"
9. "All That Breathes"
10. "Hit the Road"
Honorable Mentions: "After Yang," "Babylon," "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," "Inu-Oh," and "The Woman King"
RENDY JONES
"Aftersun"
"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"
"The Banshees of Inisherin"
"Decision to Leave"
"Everything Everywhere All at Once"
"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"
"Nanny"
"RRR"
"TÁR"
"Turning Red"
Runners-up: "Bones and All," "Devotion," "Elvis," "EO," "The Fabelmans," "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," "Montana Story," "Poser," "Prey," and "Scream"
DANIEL JOYAUX
1. "The Banshees of Inisherin"
2. "Glass Onion"
3. "The Fabelmans"
4. "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
5. "The Woman King"
6. "She Said"
7. "Is That Black Enough For You?!?"
8. "The Menu"
9. "Armageddon Time"
10. "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent"
VALERIE KALFRIN
"Aftershock"
"Aftersun"
"The Batman"
"Emily the Criminal"
"Everything Everywhere All at Once"
"Fire of Love"
"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"
"Nope"
"Prey"
"Top Gun: Maverick"
Honorable mentions: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Catch the Fair One," "I Didn't See You There," and "Vesper"
BEN KENIGSBERG
I rationalized stretching this to 12 because "The Kingdom Exodus" is not actually a movie and because "Reflection" did not receive a traditional New York or Los Angeles theatrical release.
1. "The Kingdom Exodus"
2. "No Bears"
3. "The Girl and the Spider"
4. "Decision to Leave"
5. "The Fabelmans"
6. "There There"
7. "Reflection"
8. "Happening"
9. "Armageddon Time"
10. "Last Flight Home"
11. "EO"
12. "Friends and Strangers"
WAEL KHAIRY
"Aftersun"
"After Yang"
"Beautiful Beings"
"Close"
"EO"
"Holy Spider"
"Playground"
"Sick of Myself"
"Speak No Evil"
"Triangle of Sadness"
CRAIG LINDSEY
1. "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
2. "RRR"
3. "Decision to Leave"
4. "The Banshees of Inisherin"
5. "Is That Black Enough for You?"
6. "TAR"
7. "Glass Onion"
8. "Benediction"
9. "Moonage Daydream"
10. "The Bob's Burgers Movie"
MARY BETH MCANDREWS
1. "Bones and All"
2. "Something in the Dirt"
3. "Nope"
4. "Barbarian"
5. "We're All Going to the World's Fair"
6. "The Long Walk"
7. "Resurrection"
8. "Flux Gourmet"
9. "Piggy"
10. "When I Consume You"
JANA MONJI
"Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power"
"EO"
"Everything Everywhere All at Once"
"Good Night Oppy"
"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"
"Is that Black Enough for You?"
"Living"
"She Said"
"The Whale"
"Women Talking"
DAVID MOSES
1. "The Batman"
2. "The Banshees of Inisherin"
3. "The Woman King"
4. "The Eternal Daughter"
5. "Neptune Frost"
6. "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"
7. "Aftersun"
8. "Nope"
9. "Three Thousand Years of Longing"
10. "Decision to Leave"
ABBY OLCESE
1. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
2. “Nope”
3. “White Noise”
4. “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
5. “Deadstream”
6. “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
7. “TÁR”
8. “Prey”
9. “Fire of Love”
10. “Barbarian”
Runners-up: "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Bodies Bodies Bodies," "Flux Gourmet," "Glass Onion," "The Northman," "Riotsville U.S.A.," "Triangle of Sadness," "Turning Red," "Wendell and Wild," and "The Woman King"
B.L. PANTHER
"Bodyshop"
"Descendant"
"The Fish Tale"
"Huesera"
"My Grandfather’s Demons"
"Please Baby Please"
"Prey"
"Return to Seoul"
"Shall I Compare You To A Summer’s Day?"
"Special Delivery"
CARLA RENATA
1. "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
2. "The Woman King"
3. "Till"
4. "Emancipation"
5. "The Whale"
6. "The Inspection"
7. "Sidney"
8. "Aftershock"
9. "TÁR"
10. "Elvis"
KAIYA SHUNYATA
1. "Nope"
2. "The Beatles: Get Back - A Rooftop Concert"
3. "TÁR"
4. "Bones and All"
5. "The Eternal Daughter"
6. "On the Count of Three"
7. "Triangle of Sadness"
8. "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
9. "Causeway"
10. "Jackass Forever"
Runners-up: "After Yang," "Cha Cha Real Smooth," "Crimes of the Future," and "God's Country"
JUSTINE SMITH
1. "Saint Omer"
2. "TÁR"
3. "R.M.N."
4. "Elvis"
5. "Nope"
6. "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"
7. "Decision to Leave"
8. "The Fabelmans"
9. "Cette Maison"
10. "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Honorable Mentions: "Barbarian," "Dry Ground Burning," "Crimes of the Future," "Pacifiction," and "Viking"
COLLIN SOUTER
1. "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"
2. "Close"
3. "Women Talking"
4. "The Quiet Girl"
5. "The Banshees of Inisherin"
6. "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"
7. "Bad Axe"
8. "Three Thousand Years of Longing"
9. "Moonage Daydream"
10. "Mad God"
BRANDON TOWNS
1. "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
2. "Entergalactic"
3. "Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio"
4. "Contraban"
5. "Prey"
6. "The Bob’s Burgers Movie"
7. "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul."
8. "jeen-yuhs"
9. "The Batman"
10. "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"
BRANDON WILSON
1. "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"
2. "The Banshees of Inisherin"
3. "TÁR"
4. "Cow"
5. "The Fabelmans"
6. "Moonage Daydream"
7. "Lingui, The Sacred Bonds"
8. "Nope"
9. "Neptune Frost"
10. "EO"
Runners-up: "Amsterdam," "The Eternal Daughter," "Fire Island," "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," "Is That Black Enough For You?," "The Menu," "Thirteen Lives," "Till," and "Triangle of Sadness"
SUSAN WLOSZCZYNA
1. "The Fabelmans"
2. "Glass Onion"
3. "Living"
4. "The Whale"
5. "The Banshees of Inisherin"
6. "Top Gun: Maverick"
7. "Devotion"
8. "TÁR"
9. "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"
10. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"