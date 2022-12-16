The Individual Top Tens of 2022

CARLOS AGUILAR

1. "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

2. "Aftersun"

3. "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"

4. "Return to Seoul"

5. "The Eternal Daughter"

6. "Hit the Road"

7. "A Love Song"

8. "Apples"

9. "The House"

10. "Lingui, the Sacred Bonds"

MONICA CASTILLO

1. "The Fabelmans"

2. "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

3. "The Eternal Daughter"

4. "The Banshees of Inisherin"

5. "Riotsville USA"

6. "Descendant"

7. "Hustle"

8. "The Tsugua Diaries"

9. "RRR"

10. "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

GODFREY CHESHIRE

1. "The Fabelmans"

2. "The Banshees of Inisherin"

3. "No Bears"

4. "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

5. "Top Gun: Maverick"

6. "The U.S. and the Holocaust"

7. "Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power"

8. "Benediction"

9. "Holy Spider"

10. "Good Night Oppy"

ROBERT DANIELS

1. "Aftersun"

2. "Nanny"

3. "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

4. "The Banshees of Inisherin"

5. "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"

6. "Babylon"

7. "The Fabelmans"

8. "Saint Omer"

9. "The Woman King"

10. "Neptune Frost"

ISAAC FELDBERG

1. "Decision to Leave"

2. "Nope"

3. "Benediction"

4. "Both Sides of the Blade"

5. "Armageddon Time"

6. "No Bears"

7. "Mad God"

8. "Petite Maman"

9. "The Tsugua Diaries"

10. "Strawberry Mansion"

MARYA E. GATES

1. "Babylon"

2. "The Banshees of Inisherin"

3. "Fire of Love"

4. "Strawberry Mansion"

5. "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

6. "The Eternal Daughter"

7. "Girl Picture"

8. "Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio"

9. "Nanny"

10. "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

GLENN KENNY

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Crimes of the Future"

"EO"

"The Fabelmans"

"Mad God"

"Murina"

"No Bears"

"Petrov’s Flu"

"TÁR"

"Vortex"

TOMRIS LAFFLY

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Bitterbrush"

"Decision to Leave"

"The Eternal Daughter"

"The Fabelmans"

"Murina"

"No Bears"

"TÁR"

CHRISTY LEMIRE

"Aftersun"

"After Yang"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Decision to Leave"

"EO"

"Fire of Love"

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Pearl"

"RRR"

"TÁR"

SHEILA O'MALLEY

"Aftersun"

"Benediction"

"Corsage"

"Dinner in America"

"Elvis"

"EO"

"Jackass Forever"

"Moonage Daydream"

"No Bears"

"RRR"