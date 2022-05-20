This movie is directed by Akiva Schaffer, and stars Andy Samberg voicing as Dale, so technically that makes it a Lonely Island movie (their third member, Jorma Taccone, does bit voice parts). That inherently raises the pedigree for it, especially with how they have previously parodied pop music and success in the past. But we’re not so lucky this time, as this movie doesn’t have enough of a distinct comic personality, despite some inspired additions to a “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” or "Looney Tunes: Back in Action" premise.

One such inspired idea is how this movie casually includes different eras and recognizable styles on animation, recognizing that we've all become historians in the industry, whether we realize it or not. For example, Seth Rogen plays a smushed-down viking character with “Polar Express” eyes, a wildly funny idea that low-key makes this movie about the ups and downs of animation—across all companies, not just Disney. And the movie also uses voice talents like that of Tress MacNeille, Jim Cummings, Jeff Bennett, and more, keeping the characters authentic, the talent recognized. But the funniest character is voiced by Tim Robinson of “I Think You Should Leave,” and it’s so surprising and sharp you wish there more jokes from wherever it originated.

The savviness with its world-building makes all the more apparent how tame its plotting is, which puts Chip and Dale into a rote investigation story. At the least the premise is funny: former enchanted sweetheart Sweet Pete (Will Arnett) has been kidnapping characters and changing their physical features, “bootlegging” them for knock-offs. (“Lady and Tramp” has been remade as “Spaghetti Dogs.”) With the help of a policewoman and superfan named Ellie (KiKi Layne), Chip 'n Dale investigate the kidnapping of their companion Monterey Jack (Eric Bana). They follow clues that lead them to shady characters like cheesemonger Bjornson (Keegan-Michael Key), and the Coca-Cola bear (voiced by Da'Vone McDonald).