What "Jackass" is about, on top of all the other things people have seen in it, is the fine line between courage and foolhardiness—if there even is one; and related to that, the possibility that all life, the boring as well as terrifying parts, is ultimately about how we all know, deep down—to paraphrase Professor Keating in "Dead Poets Society"—that someday we'll all be fertilizing daffodils; and that once you have accepted that truth, your only two choices are to (1) set the thought aside, and try to spend as much time as possible with the people and pastimes you love; or (2) seek opportunities to test yourself, and even risk injury and or death, in pursuit of beauty, or a dopamine hit.

The Jackass crew is very much oriented around (2). But the warmth that flows between them is so genuine that we cant help but notice how important (1) is. Every stunt comes back to the interplay of (1) and (2). The gang concocts the most ludicrous and surreal dares, and risks humiliation, suffering, and even doom. But there's no way any of them would consider doing any of this if they didn't have like-minded friends on the sidelines egging them on, getting ready to run in with a fire extinguisher or cattle prod or shark repellent or what have you. These performers soil themselves, wet themselves, projectile-puke in front of each other, float pantsless in a tub while trying to light farts on fire, and show not only their genitalia but ghastly injuries inflicted upon them, all in the name of comedy and thrills. There's no shame or judgment; just affection, and the shared belief that this is a lively way to pass the time, and defy time's passage.

There are a couple of stunts/contests involving a father and a son, and gags that mirror bits that the gang did 10 or 20 years ago. The latter give the editors an excuse to splice together footage of Knoxville, white-haired and sagging and battered, getting tossed upside-down like a rag doll with shots of the same thing happening when he had dark hair and a wiry body. The cuts between current and youthful incarnations of the lads might send you down your own rabbit-hole (or something-hole) of self-reflection, evoking a quote from another artist who had plenty on his mind but also loved a good pratfall or fart joke: "To me, fair friend, you can never be old."

"Jackass Forever" will be playing only in theaters on February 4th.