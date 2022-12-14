The Ten Best Films of 2022

Critic Siddhant Adlakha observed that Rajamouli "makes the moving image feel intimate and enormous all at once." This is key. A golden coin dropped in the sand is given as much visual importance as those rampaging CGI-Big Cats. Rajamouli ignores nothing and prioritizes everything. What this propulsive style encourages is involvement. It's impossible not to get involved in the action: the emotion and the characters' destinies. My only regret is I didn't see "RRR" with an audience. It's how it's meant to be seen. (Sheila O'Malley)

8. "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

It's rare to see a film where you can't predict what will happen by the end, and rarer still to see one where you can't predict what will happen from one scene to the next. "Everything Everywhere All At Once" is an example of the rarest of all: a film where you don't know what will happen from one shot to the next.

The filmmaking team known as The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), who started in music videos, made that kind of movie in their first effort as feature filmmakers, "Swiss Army Man," a comedy-drama about brotherly love, heartbreak, and the fear and awe of death, focused on the burgeoning friendship between a castaway on a desert island and a flatulent corpse that washed up on the beach. The Daniels have done it again on a grander scale with "EEAAO," which does about a dozen different things simultaneously and hops between timelines as it does it. The movie is a marriage story, a mother-daughter drama, a tale of immigrant assimilation and generational changeover, a satire on bureaucracy, an action picture full of willfully absurd and sometimes lewd kung fu battles, and a science fiction movie that accepts the ideal of parallel timelines/universes as a given and shows how personal decisions alter the course of events in each.

The film tells the story of a troubled marriage between Chinese-American laundromat owners Evelyn Quan and Waymond Wang (Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan), and how their struggle affects Evelyn's relationship with her adult daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu), who wants her mother to welcome her girlfriend Becky (Tallie Medel) and get her reactionary grandfather Gong Gong (James Hong) to accept her, too. But the filmmakers never let the storytelling get bogged down in therapeutic or self-help cliches because all of the ideas are dramatized as well as discussed in breathlessly edited micro-bursts of images culled from different timelines—and sometimes in extended sequences that cross-cut between parallel lines of action during a marital disagreement, a spiritual test, or a martial arts brawl in the office building where Evelyn's family is being audited by cruel IRS agent Deirdre Beaubeirdre (Jamie Lee Curtis).