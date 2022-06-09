Karen and David Frank (Wendy Robie and Francis Guinan) are a sixtysomething couple living in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago and wondering if the retirement phase of their lives will ever begin. Their youngest child Benji (Cameron Scott Roberts)—affectionately referred to as "the mistake"—is about to graduate college and begin a job as a digital cartographer for Google. The Franks' elder son Rod (Keith D. Gallagher) is an unemployed 34-year-old who moved back in with the parents after his wife Sarah (Heather Chrisler), a webcam performer at a sex site, divorced him and took custody of their young boy. Tensions mount when the family throws a graduation party for Benji, which only amplifies Rod's feelings of failure and David's resentment of him for becoming a dependent again. Their daughter Evonne (Clare Cooney) comes into town from Wisconsin with her girlfriend Lucia (Melissa DuPrey), a Black woman, and their mixed-race daughter Emma (Arielle Gonzalez). They're joined by another sister, Norma (Emily Lape), who talks openly to her parents about her perception that the family is disintegrating. They've talked to each other about selling the house but haven't brought it up to the rest of the family.

The film is rather laborious and borderline-cute in how it sets up all the main characters and a few key supporting players—including Benji's love interest Hekla (Elizabeth Stam), a young actress who has a bit of a Manic Pixie Dream Girl energy, and spontaneously decides to accompany him to his graduation party, where she introduces herself to Evonne as a "man trap." The pacing, framing, and overall feeling are more network television than film up until the point when Benji accuses Rod of doing cocaine on the balcony of the family home.

The resultant fight is messy and nasty in a real way that's rarely captured in film. Both performers hurl themselves into the mud pit so heedlessly that it's hard to look at them sometimes, which is as it should be. Benji accuses Rod of being a self-pitying parasite and a victim of his own bad judgment who is too vested in his own failure to move on. Rod says Benji is a privileged favorite son who has no business passing judgment on an older sibling who has suffered more deeply than Benji can even imagine. "Dad calls me a fungus, man!" Rod yells. "A fungus! That fungus starts growing on you." The beautiful and amazing thing about this scene is that both brothers are right and wrong at the same time.