The most significant of those rewards is the film’s cumulatively hypnotic aura, one that can be compared to an involved conversation you can’t help but listen in on at a busy restaurant while dining solo—even if you can’t follow all the details or the players that are being mentioned, it’s something of an interesting pastime. An additional incentive is Emma Diaz, who obliquely brings to mind a younger Keira Knightley with her Alice. She is whom the 20-something videographer Ray (Fergus Wilson) meets one day in Sydney, and before you know it, the two find themselves on a camping trip together.

Is there romantic chemistry between them? Has one acted too presumptuously forward, and the other, too imprecise? Honestly, because of the film’s uncompromising commitment to a certain impassiveness, it’s anyone’s guess (including the audience trying to decipher it). The other pronounced happening during their trip is a bit more spelled out and thus, more enjoyable. It involves the duo meeting a widowed man and his daughter, who unsentimentally gives away dresses that used to belong to her late mother, to Alice. (This is just how aloof everyone in this movie seems.)

Just when we feel settled into some sort of story, “Friend and Strangers” jumps forward in time after this episode, continuing to track Ray on his videography ventures. We follow him and a friend of his on a wealthy seaside town filled with gorgeous real estate as they make their way to a villa to film an upcoming wedding. To his credit, Vaughan taps into some unease in the air naturally and critiques possessors of extreme wealth with some flair and wit. But this proves to be a short-lived achievement. Soon enough, a screechy tune reminiscent of Jonny Greenwood’s “There Will Be Blood” score kicks in deafeningly, obliterating any refinement the filmmaker had seized until then. Worse, the suggestive music doesn’t yield to anything consequential, with the tension it introduces fizzling out in no time.