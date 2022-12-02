In "The Eternal Daughter," Hogg is working, again, in a very personal even auto-biographical mode, although the setting has changed, and the mood has changed. Julie, a middle-aged woman (Tilda Swinton) travels with her elderly mother (also Tilda Swinton) to a big country estate, a Downton Abbey or Gosford Park-type place, although considering the Gothic creepy setting, "Manderley" might be a more apt analogy. The trip is fraught for a couple reasons. Julie is a filmmaker (presumably the Julie of "The Souvenir") and is trying to write a film about Rosalind, her mother. Julie asks Rosalind questions and surreptitiously turns on her voice recorder. As a child, Rosalind was sent to this estate to escape the Blitz. Rosalind's memories from 60, 70 years before are superimposed over the current reality, Rosalind describing to Julie what used to be there. Time is not linear, it is porous. Julie finds a quiet corner to work in every day, but she is distracted, and unsettled.

The Hall itself (the film was shot at Soughton Hall in Wales) is the most unsettling thing. Julie and Rosalind appear to be the only guests. The structure moans and creaks. Windows bang in the wind. It sounds like a woman is crying somewhere, or children are running up and down the halls. Julie is jumpy. She can't sleep. She wanders the grounds like a wraith. The entire movie operates under the pathetic fallacy: Fog and mist billow across the screen. The wind heaves the tall trees around. There are times when Louie, Rosalind's dog, whines, or scratches at the door. Something is out there. Or in here. Either way, Julie is spooked.

Julie has moral qualms about recording her mother: there's something vampirish about it. She is also somewhat surprised and dismayed to hear Rosalind, always so chipper-cheery, share sad memories. Theirs is a very enmeshed relationship, a cathected one, even. Julie does not have children of her own. Maybe she never "broke away" into her own life, the way other adults do. She wants her mother to have a good time. But what's this? Rosalind sharing her regrets about being "not very nice" to her husband after a miscarriage? Julie is undone by the thought of her mother carrying around regret.