Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young) points to three events: The day she was born, the day her boss gifted her a typewriter, and another day she won’t reveal. But according to Donald (Sope Dirisu), one of the two loves of Jane’s life, Jane’s experience working as a maid is what set her on this creative path. His theory is that working in service made Jane “an occupational observer of humanity,” someone whose role is to stand silently to one side and watch the foibles of the wealthy unfold. Store those up long enough, and how could you not get a novel out of it?

Another role of a servant is to keep the wealthy’s secrets. And on the sunny May afternoon in 1924 that forms the backbone of “Mothering Sunday,” Jane was busy with her favorite confidence: Her years-long affair with Paul Sheringham (Josh O’Connor), the last surviving male heir of an aristocratic family. The affair is fraught enough, given Jane and Paul’s class differences and the fact that Paul’s parents are good friends with Jane’s employers, Mr. and Mrs. Niven (Colin Firth and Olivia Colman). But in just 11 days, Paul will also get hitched to a more “suitable” (i.e., upper-class) woman, Emma Hobday (Emma D’Arcy).

But the fact that her lover is marrying another woman isn’t the reason why Jane can’t let go of that day. “Mothering Sunday” jumps between past, present, and future, covering moments in Jane’s life from adolescence through her old age. But it always returns to Mother’s Day, 1924. At first, this seems like a nostalgic tale of lost love. Then, it shifts into a mournful reflection on the soul-shattering national and personal trauma of World War I. Finally, it transforms once more, into a meditation on the creative process and falling in love with words. Unfortunately, however, it’s not enough of any of those things to make a profound impact.