The movie hits the ground running. In the first scene, Robert (Daniel Zolghadri), a high school senior, sits in the office of his art teacher, an enthusiastic and messy Mr. Katano (Stephen Adly Guirgis). Katano is giving Robert an inspirational speech: he wants Robert to give up college and/or art school and start trying to get his work published as soon as possible. Send stuff out, get a portfolio together, and remember to always "subvert everything." Robert's work is profane (understatement), with grotesque women heaving gigantic bosoms, performing graphic sexual acts, in a wink-wink style, a crude version of Robert Crumb's work. It's clear Robert's influences (maybe too clear?), and Katano is a big fan. He puts Robert to the test: he wants Robert to draw him on the spot, so he strips down to his socks and stands on his desk, displaying his big belly and everything below it, demanding Robert begin the sketch. Robert seems unfazed by this. To re-cap: Mr. Katano is a high school teacher.

This scene encapsulates "Funny Pages"' sneaky approach. On the surface, Katano seems like a good mentor. He's encouraging, he believes in the kid, darn it! But then the mood changes. Is Katano a predator? Should we be alarmed? Katano dies suddenly, and Robert breaks into the school to "rescue" Katano's artwork, and is arrested in the process. After the debacle dies down, Robert follows Katano's advice, and drops out of high school, shocking his parents (Josh Pais and Maria Dizzia). Robert moves out on his own, and devotes himself—sort of—to pursuing his dream. (This reminds me of a line from Mike O'Malley's "Certainty" [I should disclose that Mike is my first cousin]: a character, cranky about his wife's out-of-the-blue desire to be a professional actress, grumbles, "Unfortunately, no one's ever written a book that said 'Don't follow your dreams.'")

The apartment Robert finds is in the frighteningly dilapidated Trenton, NJ, and it's not even an apartment, but a couch in an illegal basement sublet, shared with two other men, the balding fussy Barry (Michael Townsend Wright), and his friend (it's not quite clear the relationship) Steven (Cleveland Thomas Jr.). The two much older men share space and swap obscure cultural references, like the ups and downs of Paul Lynde's career. This disgusting basement space is filmed with such vivid detail that a steamy hot stench emanates off the screen. The murky fish tank glows a mottled green: the fish are long dead. Everyone is drenched in sweat. There are no windows. Meanwhile, Robert gets a job working for the public defender who represented him in the Katano break-in case. This is Cheryl (Marcia DeBonis), who takes pity on the hapless boy who asks her if the court needs a sketch artist. She puts him to work typing down everything everyone says who comes into her office. Cheryl giggles at everything Robert says, and calls him "adorable." It's impossible to avoid the feeling that she's projecting.