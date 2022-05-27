Simon is manipulative and in trouble. Patty is susceptible. She takes him home with her. The police are looking for him; he needs a hideout. What then unfolds throughout the rest of the film is reliant on the chemistry between Gallner and Skeggs—which is considerable. She is so awkward and naïve, and he is so mean and tough, it seems like there's only one way for this to go. It doesn't go that way at all. Their dynamic is fresh, surprising, and funny, with frequent callbacks in the dialogue, using repetition to land the jokes and the critique. Patty's parents warn Patty over and over to "take it down a notch." Any time she expresses anything other than bland acquiescence, she is told to "take it down a notch." When Simon finally says these words to Patty, it is an extremely satisfying callback. He takes the scolding comment, and not only turns it into a mockery of the small-minded people who want to shame Patty, but transforms it into a compliment, a hat-trick not to be tried by amateurs. Gallner more than pulls it off.

"Dinner in America" has its cinematic references points, in a continuum with eclectic iconoclastic films like "Ghost World," "Welcome to the Dollhouse," or "Heathers" (one scene in "Dinner in America" specifically references a moment in "Heathers"). There's even some "Valley Girl" in there. I thought of "Dogfight" too, where a tentative romance blossoms between two unlikely people, a plump virginal outcast (Lili Taylor) and a trash-talking macho-acting Marine (River Phoenix). (Both couples—the one in "Dogfight" and the one in "Dinner in America"—hang out in an arcade and play Whack-a-Mole.) Unlike "Dogfight," "Dinner in America" feels like it could go "Badlands" or "Natural Born Killers" at any moment. Simon is already a criminal, and it doesn't seem like it would take much for Patty to go that route either. "Dinner in America" is an ode to the values of punk rock, to the DIY-ness of punk rock, its purity and anarchy, its skepticism and refusal to submit to the status quo—at least not without serious interrogation.

Skeggs plays Patty with humor and openness. There are a couple of moments where a smile breaks out on her face, a smile of such glee and excitement it looks like she might burst into flames from the sheer power of her own emotions. Joy is intense, especially when you've never experienced it. She's thrilled by him. She asks him questions, always prefacing it by saying his name. "Simon?" "Simon?" "Simon?" She needs an excuse to say his name. And Gallner is explosive, violent, impulsive, but he's got secrets, big ones. He is an example of what can happen when you try to break free from your conditioning. A sick society creates sick individuals. His response to Patty is organic. Chemistry isn't logical. Chemistry just happens.