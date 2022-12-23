Canadian author Miriam Toews, who grew up in a small Mennonite community in Manitoba, had a strong empathetic response to this story. "I could have been one of [those women]," she said in an interview. Her resulting book, 2018's Women Talking, is not so much a recounting of those events, but an imaginative response to them. In her fictionalized version, all the men of the community head to town to put up bail for their arrested brethren. The women meet in the barn and discuss their options, boiled down to three: 1.) Do nothing 2.) Stay and fight 3.) Leave the community.

They debate the subject for a day and a half. They ask the only man left—a former apostate named August, who has returned to the community as a schoolteacher—to "take the minutes" of their meeting. (None of the women can read or write.) "Taking the minutes" is an artificial device, but it's the book's organizing principle. The entire book is made up of August's minutes: his thoughts, his digressions into his own history within the group, and his crush on one of the women. Everything you read in the book is "written" by August.

So, it's "women talking," yes, but it's women talking as told by a man (as created by a novelist, who happens to be a woman). The layers here are either problematic or fascinating, depending on your perspective. Sarah Polley's film adaptation removes a couple of layers of this artifice: August (Ben Whishaw) is present, scribbling away on the periphery, but he is not the narrator, although August's crush on the dreamy optimist Ona (Rooney Mara) is still there. The "women talking" move front and center. Polley's adaptation doesn't quite deal with the ramifications of this point-of-view shift. August can't get into their interior lives, what it's like inside their hearts, so he just writes what they say and what they do, trying not to editorialize. Some of that imposed distance still remains in the adaptation.