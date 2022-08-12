Lee’s life was not an easy one. It’s implied that he was the product of rape, and his birth in Seoul to an unmarried woman ostracized her from the family. Returning 12 years after she’d left him, his mother took him to San Francisco’s Chinatown, where she left him to his own devices. He had difficultly learning English, as all the ESL classes were for speakers of Chinese languages. The inability to communicate led to Lee being sent to a psychiatric hospital, his first brush with wrongful incarceration. After doing a stint in Juvenile Hall, the 21-year-old Lee got a job outside a North Beach nudie bar, soliciting potential patrons. One night, he noticed his boss had a gun for protection. Since he’d never held a gun before, Lee asked if he could borrow it. While fooling around with it in his apartment, the gun went off. The bullet stuck in the wall.

Meanwhile, Yip Yee Tak was gunned down in the streets of Chinatown. Three witnesses picked Lee out of a lineup, despite them saying they saw a Chinese man committing the crime. Lee was nowhere near the crime, and he had corroborating witnesses, but the prosecutors were looking for a quick victory to combat the public perception that they were soft on crime. Using a ballistics report that was later disproven, the courts found Lee guilty without questioning anyone who could prove his innocence. “Free Chol Soo Lee” shows how blatantly an innocent man was railroaded by a racist system, reminding us that justice works differently when the person on trial isn’t White.

Ha and Yi excel at giving us a feel for a man who battled feelings of loneliness and the sense he belonged nowhere. The narration frequently veers between statements of being grateful and confessions of a guilt deeply rooted in trauma. Through Lee’s own words, and footage of him in interviews, we get the impression that he was not a violent person. So, it’s shocking when we hear that Lee was being charged with another murder. This time, however, it was committed in self-defense after he was targeted by Aryan gang in prison. Regardless of the intent, Lee was given the death penalty.