Any expectations you may have going in about how this all will end—a woman gets revenge on the "toxic" man who "groomed" and then abused her—will be dashed on the rocks. There are many stories like that. "Resurrection" is not one of them. The whole thing doesn't entirely fit together, and the final scenes move into something almost supernatural, definitely hallucinatory, where Margaret's version of events can no longer be trusted (and maybe they were never to be trusted to begin with). Is Margaret a reliable narrator? I'm not sure that that matters. The film stays in her point-of-view, and so we have to take her word for it. Her sense of threat is real, and Roth's soft-voiced reasonable menace is so hair-raising you want her to run in the other direction. But something still ties them together. She is drawn into his deranged orbit, against her will, where he sets the rules, and creates the reality in which she lives. He says at one point, "I'm the only person that can see you. Who knows who you really are." The worst part about this terrifying sentence is that it's true.

Rebecca Hall goes deeper than most other actors go. Her reactions are never "stock." There's not a cliched bone in her body. She's unafraid of contradictions, flaws, the dark side, the unknowability at the heart of so much of life. She understands debilitating depression, irrationality. She seems to not care about being "liked." This is very much in her favor and shows in her intuitive choice of roles. "Resurrection" is not a pleasant watch (and it could use some humor to lighten the load), but Hall is the essence of unmanaged trauma and rampaging guilt, guilt she's refused to feel for 20 years. She can no longer stop herself from feeling all these things, and it destroys her. In films like "The Gift," "Christine," and last year's "The Night House," Hall gives extremely heavy-hitting performances, vibrating with real feeling and understanding. And Tim Roth, always fascinating to watch, outdoes himself here. He doesn't have to raise his voice to seem threatening or scary. In fact, it's his intimate almost kind tone—like he alone knows what she needs to move past the trauma—that makes it such an incredibly frightening performance.

Margaret and David go into the final section tightly bonded together as characters, adversarial and yet connected in queasy-making ways. I've read some reviews where critics express surprise about where the film ultimately goes, its bonkers ending, but the nightmare-scape of the emotions on display—and the dynamic between the characters—lays the groundwork pretty clearly. "Resurrection" is not sane territory. There's something a little over-determined about all of it, a little over-planned and micro-managed (belied by the visceral reality of the performances). 2020's "The Swerve" trod on similar ground—a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown, and then over the damn edge—but with much more effectiveness and control. Still, Hall and Roth together is a pleasure, and "Resurrection" is so crazy you don't know what will happen, right up until the moment the screen goes black for the end credits. I appreciate wildness like this, wildness that takes risks and refuses to comfort or console.

