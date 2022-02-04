Fleig and her team give a subtle, but vibrant sense to N’Djamena, and the soft buzz of motorcycles and field crickets gives viewers a clear sense of where this movie takes place. Haroun’s protagonists—anxious but withdrawn single mom Amina (Achouackh Abakar Souleymane) and her 15-year-old daughter Maria (Rihane Khalil Alio)—often struggle to articulate how they feel. But Amina and Maria always clearly communicate who they are, and Fleig’s sound design helps us understand how Haroun’s characters both resist and are shaped by their impassive, beautiful environment.

Amina and Maria’s story has a low, but sustained level of emotional intensity that’s hinted at in the movie’s title. In the press notes, Haroun (“A Screaming Man”) explains that “Lingui” signifies a “bond or connection” that “implies solidarity” and “mutual aid.” Amina and Maria have this sort of unspoken—and mostly implied—relationship, though it’s not sentimentalized or over-stressed in any cloying way. Maria hates it when her mother calls her “Mamita,” and often says as much. And in one key scene, Amina tries to raise a million Central African francs (for her daughter’s illegal abortion) by offering herself to her overly familiar neighbor Brahim (Youssouf Djaoro). Haroun finds the drama in these interactions simply by showing us how life’s big moments are only spikes of emotional intensity. We watch Amina and Maria move with or against criss-crossing streams of car traffic, at the beginning and towards the end of the day; they struggle to maintain a connection between these episodic scenes.

Much of “Lingui” concerns little moments that can either develop into disappointment or hope for whatever comes next in the day. Haroun’s movie is not just about how Chadian women make do in a patriarchal society, though it is about that, too. Sometimes “Lingui” establishes its dramatic stakes by immersing us in the textures and tempo of Amina’s shapeless, but busy day, like when she strips tires and weaves metal wire into “kanoun” stoves, which she carries by hand (and on her head) across town.