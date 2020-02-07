Watch the Academy Awards and the Film Independent Spirit Awards This Weekend

The Lodge
The Super Bowl for movie lovers will be aired this weekend, as the 92nd Academy Awards are aired at 7pm CST on Sunday, February 9th on ABC, following the Film Independent Spirit Awards airing at 4pm CST on Saturday, February 8th on IFC. Several of the films on my Top Ten list (which you can read in full here) are included among the nominees for the Best Picture Oscar, including Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman," Taika Waititi's "Jojo Rabbit," Todd Phillips' "Joker," Greta Gerwig's "Little Women," Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story," Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" and Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite." I'm also rooting for Best Picture nominees "Clemency" and "A Hidden Life" at the Independent Spirit Awards.
Here are the complete lists of nominees for Best Picture, Actor, Actress, Supporting Actor and Actress, Director and Cinematographer at each ceremony, with the films and artists included on my best of the year list in italics.
AT THE OSCARS...
BEST PICTURE
"Ford v Ferrari," Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers
"The Irishman," Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
"Jojo Rabbit," Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley, Producers
"Joker," Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
"Little Women," Amy Pascal, Producer
"Marriage Story," Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers
"1917," Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers
"Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood," David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers
"Parasite," Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers
BEST ACTOR
Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"
Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood"
Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"
Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"
Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"
Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"
Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"
Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"
Renée Zellweger, "Judy"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"
Al Pacino, "The Irishman"
Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"
Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"
Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"
Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"
Florence Pugh, "Little Women"
Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"
BEST DIRECTOR
Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"
Todd Phillips, "Joker"
Sam Mendes, "1917"
Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood"
Bong Joon Ho, "Parasite"
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Rodrigo Prieto, "The Irishman"
Lawrence Sher, "Joker"
Jarin Blaschke, "The Lighthouse"
Roger Deakins, "1917"
Robert Richardson, "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood"
AT THE SPIRIT AWARDS...
BEST PICTURE
Clemency
The Farewell
A Hidden Life
Marriage Story
Uncut Gems
BEST ACTOR
Chris Galust, "Give Me Liberty"
Kelvin Harrison, Jr., "Luce"
Robert Pattinson, "The Lighthouse"
Adam Sandler, "Uncut Gems"
Matthias Schoenaerts, "The Mustang"
BEST ACTRESS
Karen Allen, "Colewell"
Hong Chau, "Driveways"
Elisabeth Moss, "Her Smell"
Mary Kay Place, "Diane"
Alfre Woodard, "Clemency"
Renée Zellweger, "Judy"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Willem Dafoe, "The Lighthouse"
Noah Jupe, "Honey Boy"
Shia LaBeouf, "Honey Boy"
Jonathan Majors, "The Last Black Man in San Francisco"
Wendell Pierce, "Burning Cane"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers"
Taylor Russell, "Waves"
Zhao Shuzhen, "The Farewell"
Lauren "Lolo" Spencer, "Give Me Liberty"
Octavia Spencer, "Luce"
BEST DIRECTOR
Robert Eggers, "The Lighthouse"
Alma Har'el, "Honey Boy"
Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, "Uncut Gems"
Julius Onah, "Luce"
Lorene Scafaria, "Hustlers"
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Todd Banhazl, "Hustlers"
Jarin Blaschke, "The Lighthouse"
Natasha Braier, "Honey Boy"
Chananun Chotrungroj, "The Third Wife"
Pawel Pogorzelski, "Midsommar"
