Where to Find Roger Ebert’s Great Movies Streaming March 24, 2020 |

We’re all stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’re all looking for something to watch. There are new movies that were just in now-closed theaters already hitting VOD. There are literally thousands of options vying for your quarantined time. Why not dig a little deeper than the recent hits and find a truly great movie that you’ve never seen before or are interested in seeing again? No one knew more about Great Movies than Roger Ebert, whose books under that title became beloved classics. We went through the hundreds of films that Roger chose as the best of all time and now offer this handy guide as to where to find them streaming to subscribers of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney Plus, Criterion Channel, Kanopy, HBO, Starz, and Showtime. Drill down to the service(s) you have and pick a movie, complete with a link to Roger’s writing on that movie (note: most of the Kanopy titles are also in the Criterion section, please use the links there to read the Great Movies article if it's not linked in the Kanopy section).

Advertisement

Now, of course, this list is incredibly fluid and subject to change as these services rotate titles, but consider it accurate for now, when we really need Great Movies more than ever.

Note: These services can be very different around the world. These are based on U.S. offerings.

CRITERION CHANNEL

“The 400 Blows” (1959)

“8½” (1963)

“Adaptation.” (2002)

“Aguirre: The Wrath of God” (1972)

“Ali: Fear Eats the Soul” (1974)

“Amarcord” (1974)

“The Apu Trilogy”

“Army of Shadows” (1969)

“Atlantic City” (1980)

“Au Hasard Balthazar” (1966)

“Au Revoir Les Enfants” (1987)

“An Autumn Afternoon” (1962)

“Ballad of Narayama” (1958)

“The Battle of Algiers” (1967)

“Beauty and the Beast” (1947)

“Belle de Jour” (1967)

“The Bicycle Thief” (1949)

“Breathless” (1960)

“The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” (1921)

“Children of Paradise” (1945)

“Chimes at Midnight” (1965)

“The Circus” (1928)

“City Lights” (1931)

“Come and See” (1985)

“Cries and Whispers” (1972)

“Crumb” (1995)

“Day for Night” (1973)

“Detour” (1945)

“The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie” (1972)

“Diva” (1982)

“The Double Life of Veronique” (1991)

“Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” (1964)

“The Earrings of Madame de…” (1953)

“The Exterminating Angel” (1962)

“Fanny and Alexander” (1983)

“The Firemen’s Ball” (1968)

“Floating Weeds” (1959)

“French Cancan” (1956)

“Gates of Heaven” (1978)

“The Great Dictator” (1940)

“Great Expectations” (1946)

Advertisement

“Harakiri” (1962)

“A Hard Day’s Night” (1964)

“House of Games” (1987)

“Ikiru” (1952)

“In Cold Blood” (1967)

“In a Lonely Place” (1950)

“Ivan the Terrible, Part One” (1944)

“Ivan the Terrible, Part Two” (1958)

“Jules and Jim” (1962)

“Juliet of the Spirits” (1965)

“L’Atalante” (1934)

“L’Avventura” (1960)

“The Last Picture Show” (1971)

“Late Spring” (1949)

“La Ceremonie” (1995)

“La Collectionneuse” (1967)

“Le Samourai” (1967)

“The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp” (1943)

“The Life of Oharu” (1952)

“M” (1931)

“A Man Escaped” (1957)

“The Marriage of Maria Braun” (1979)

“The Match Factory Girl” (1990)

“Metropolis” (1927)

“Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters” (1985)

“Mon Oncle” (1958)

“Mon oncle Antoine” (1971)

“Mon oncle d’Amerique” (1980)

“Mr. Hulot’s Holiday” (1954)

“The Music Room” (1958)

“My Dinner with Andre” (1981)

“Mystery Train” (1989)



“Nanook of the North” (1922)

“Nights of Cabiria” (1957)

“On the Waterfront” (1954)

“The Only Son” (1936)

“Orpheus” (1950)

“Pale Flower” (1964)

“Pandora’s Box” (1929)

“Paris, Texas” (1984)

“The Passion of Joan of Arc” (1929)

“Persona” (1967)

“Pickpocket” (1959)

“Picnic at Hanging Rock” (1975)

“Playtime” (1968)

“Rashomon” (1950)

“Red Beard” (1965)

“Red River” (1948)

“The Red Shoes” (1948)

“Rififi” (1955)

“The River” (1951)

“The Rules of the Game” (1939)

“Safety Last!” (1923)

“Samurai Rebellion” (1967)

“Sansho the Bailiff” (1955)

“Secrets & Lies” (1996)

“Senso” (1954)

Advertisement

“Seven Samurai” (1956)

“The Seventh Seal” (1957)

“The Silence” (1963)

“Smiles of a Summer Night” (1955)

“Solaris” (1972)

“Some Like It Hot” (1959)

“The Spirit of the Beehive” (1973)

“Stagecoach” (1939)

“Sunset Boulevard” (1950)

“Sweet Smell of Success” (1957)

“The Thief of Bagdad” (1940)

“The Three Colors Trilogy: Blue, White, Red"

“Through a Glass Darkly” (1961)

“Tokyo Story” (1953)

“Ugetsu” (1953)

“Umberto D.” (1952)

“Vengeance Is Mine” (1979)

“Veronika Voss” (1982)

“Victim” (1962)

“Viridiana” (1961)

“Vivre Sa Vie” (1962)

“W.R. – Mysteries of the Organism” (1971)

“Walkabout” (1971)

“Wings of Desire” (1987)

“Winter Light” (1963)

“Withnail & I” (1987)

“Woman in the Dunes” (1964)

“Yojimbo” (1961)

AMAZON PRIME

“A.I. Artificial Intelligence” (2001)

“Aguirre: The Wrath of God” (1972)

“Annie Hall” (1977)

“The Apartment” (1960)

“Atlantic City” (1980)

“Battleship Potemkin” (1925)

“Beat the Devil” (1953)

“The Birth of a Nation” (1915)

“The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” (1921)

“The Conversation” (1974)

“Detour” (1945)

“The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie” (1972)

“The Fall of the House of Usher” (1928)

“Fitzcarraldo” (1982)

“The General” (1926)

“The Gospel According to St. Matthew” (1964)

“Inherit the Wind” (1960)

“It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946)

“Johnny Guitar” (1954)

“The Killing” (1956)

“Leaving Las Vegas” (1995)

“The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” (1962)

“Manhattan” (1979)

“Moonstruck” (1987)

“My Man Godfrey” (1936)

Advertisement

“Nosferatu” (1922)

“Nosferatu the Vampyre” (1979)

“The Phantom of the Opera” (1925)

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles” (1987)

“Raging Bull” (1980)

“Santa Sangre” (1990)

“Some Like It Hot” (1959)

“Stagecoach” (1939)

“Sunset Boulevard” (1950)

DISNEY PLUS

“Pinocchio” (1940)

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1937)

“Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” (1977)

HBO

“Alien” (1979)

“Apocalypse Now” (1979)

“El Norte” (1983)

“Hoop Dreams” (1994)

“The Hustler” (1961)

“Johnny Guitar” (1954)

“Last Tango in Paris” (1972)

“The Manchurian Candidate” (1962)

“Manhattan” (1979)

“Say Anything…” (1989)

“A Woman Under the Influence” (1974)

NETFLIX

“Babel” (2006)

“Blade Runner” (1982)

“Goodfellas” (1990)

“Groundhog Day” (1993)

“Howards End” (1992)

“Magnolia” (1999)

“Pan’s Labyrinth” (2006)

“Raging Bull” (1980)

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981)

“The Shawshank Redemption” (1994)

SHOWTIME

“Groundhog Day” (1993)

“The Last Temptation of Christ” (1988)

“Taxi Driver” (1976)

“Unforgiven” (1992)

HULU

“Grave of the Fireflies” (1988)

“Johnny Guitar” (1954)

“Say Anything…” (1989)

STARZ

“The Big Lebowski” (1998)

“Chinatown” (1974)

“Days of Heaven” (1978)

“Do the Right Thing” (1989)

“Double Indemnity” (1944)

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982)

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004)

“Fargo” (1996)

“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” (1967)

“Lost in Translation” (2003)

“The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” (1962)

“Moonstruck” (1987)

“My Darling Clementine” (1946)

Advertisement

“Pan’s Labyrinth” (2006)

“Psycho” (1960)

“Pulp Fiction” (1994)

“Rear Window” (1954)

“Red River” (1948)

“Saturday Night Fever” (1977)

“Say Anything…” (1989)

“Scarface” (1983)

“Schindler’s List” (1993)

“Shadow of a Doubt” (1943)

“Shane” (1953)

“Vertigo” (1958)

“West Side Story” (1961)

KANOPY

“The 400 Blows” (1959)

“8½” (1963)

“Ace in the Hole” (1951)

“Ali: Fear Eats the Soul” (1974)

“Amarcord” (1974)

“The Apu Trilogy"

“Au Hasard Balthazar” (1966)

“Au Revoir Les Enfants” (1987)

“An Autumn Afternoon” (1962)

“The Battle of Algiers” (1967)

“Beauty and the Beast” (1947)

“Belle de Jour” (1967)

“Bicycle Thieves” (1949)

“The Birth of a Nation” (1915)

“The Blue Kite” (1994)

“Bob le Flambeur” (1956)

“Breathless” (1960)

“Broken Blossoms or The Yellow Man and the Girl” (1919)

“The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” (1921)

“Chimes at Midnight” (1965)

“The Circus” (1928)

“City Lights” (1931)

“The Conversation” (1974)

“Cries and Whispers” (1972)

“Detour” (1945)

“Diary of a Lost Girl” (1929)

“The Earrings of Madame de…” (1953)

“The Exterminating Angel” (1962)

“Fanny and Alexander” (1983)

“Faust” (1926)

“Floating Weeds” (1959)

“French Cancan” (1956)

“The General” (1926)

“The Great Dictator” (1940)

“Harakiri” (1962)

“A Hard Day’s Night” (1964)

“Honour Among Thieves” (1959)

“Hoop Dreams” (1994)

“Howards End” (1992)

“Ikiru” (1952)

“Ivan the Terrible, Part One” (1944)

“Ivan the Terrible, Part Two” (1958)

“Jules and Jim” (1962)

Advertisement

“Juliet of the Spirits” (1965)

“Kind Hearts and Coronets” (1949)

“L’Atalante” (1934)

“L’Avventura” (1960)

“The Last Laugh” (1924)

“Last Year at Marienbad” (1961)

“Late Spring” (1949)

“La Belle Noiseuse” (1991)

“La Collectionneuse” (1967)

“Le Samouraï” (1967)

“Leon Morin, Priest” (1961)

“M” (1931)

“A Man Escaped” (1957)

“The Man with a Movie Camera” (1929)

“The Marriage of Maria Braun” (1979)

“Metropolis” (1927)

“Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters” (1985)

“Mon Oncle” (1958)

“Mon oncle Antoine” (1971)

“Monsieur Hire” (1990)

“Mr. Hulot’s Holiday” (1954)

“The Music Room” (1958)

“My Dinner with Andre” (1981)

“Mystery Train” (1989)

“Nanook of the North” (1922)

“Nosferatu” (1922)

“Orpheus” (1950)

“Pale Flower” (1964)

“Pandora’s Box” (1929)

“Paris, Texas” (1984)

“Persona” (1967)

“The Phantom of the Opera” (1925)

“Pickpocket” (1959)

“Playtime” (1968)

“Rashomon” (1950)

“Red Beard” (1965)

“The Rules of the Game” (1939)

“Safety Last!” (1923)

“Samurai Rebellion” (1967)

“Sansho the Bailiff” (1955)

“The Seventh Seal” (1957)

“The Silence” (1963)

“Smiles of a Summer Night” (1955)

“Solaris” (1972)

“Stagecoach” (1939)

“A Sunday in the Country” (1984)

“Through a Glass Darkly” (1961)

“Tokyo Story” (1953)

“Ugetsu” (1953)

“Umberto D.” (1952)

“Vengeance Is Mine” (1979)

“Veronika Voss” (1982)

“Viridiana” (1961)

“Vivre Sa Vie” (1962)

“W.R. – Mysteries of the Organism” (1971)

“Walkabout” (1971)

“Wings of Desire” (1987)

“Winter Light” (1963)

“Woman in the Dunes” (1964)

“A Woman Under the Influence” (1974)

“A Year of the Quiet Sun” (1984)

“Yojimbo” (1961)

Advertisement

Previous Article: What to Watch During a Quarantine

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus