The Annotated Table of Contents for Women Writers Week 2021

As a former teacher, Sarah’s taught a film criticism class in Chicago at Facets Cinémathèque for children and has served two years on the Chicago International Children’s Film Festival jury; and has served on other Film Festival juries in California and Tenn. Community interests include serving as a Chicago Public Library film panel participant, serving on the Executive Board for Variety Children’s Charity of Illinois, and conducting monthly film Q&As at local cinemas.

Member of the Chicago Film Critics Assoc., Alliance of Women Film Journalists, NY, and the Critics’ Choice Assoc., LA. Twitter: @SarahsBackstage Facebook: @SarahsBackstage

Featured Essay: Women Take Top Prizes at Critics Choice Awards

ANGELICA JADE BASTIÉN

Angelica Jade Bastién is a Chicago based critic and essayist. She’s written for the New York Times, Vulture, The Atlantic, and The Village Voice.

Republished Essay: The Feminine Grotesque: On the Warped Legacy of Joan Crawford

HANNAH BENSON

Hannah Benson is a writer based in NYC. She enjoys writing about foreign and independent films made by women. Hannah has work published in Film Daze, Screen Queens, JumpCut Online, and more.

You can find Hannah’s other work at https://hannahmbenson.contently.com and on Twitter at @HannahMBenson.

Featured Essay: The Smoke Gets in Your Eyes Universe

ARIELLE BERNSTEIN

Arielle Bernstein is a writer and cultural critic whose work has been published in The Guardian, The Atlantic, The Week, AV Club and other publications. She teaches writing at American University where she is also the co-director of the M.A. in Literature, Culture, and Technology.

Featured Review: Own the Room

MONICA CASTILLO

Monica Castillo is a freelance writer and University of Southern California Annenberg graduate film critic fellow. Although she originally went to Boston University for biochemistry and molecular biology before landing in the sociology department, she went on to review films for The Boston Phoenix, WBUR, Dig Boston, The Boston Globe, and co-hosted the podcast “Cinema Fix.”