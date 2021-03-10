19 Films That Celebrate the Art of Female Friendship

Strong female friendships have been featured in every genre of movie, from drama ("Beaches") to heist ("Ocean's 8") to comedy ("Romy and Michele's High School Reunion") to horror ("The Descent") to comic book movies ("Captain Marvel"). Some movies are about unexpected friendships that develop over the course of the story. Some are about already-established friends who take on challenges together. And others are about the way friendships are tested, and the way they can break apart. In other words, they are all love stories.

Special mention to those who made careers out of playing "the best friend," most memorably Eve Arden, with her unsurpassable way with a wisecrack. Her closest contemporary heir is Judy Greer, who has been there for what feels like scores of Jennifers and Jessicas in romantic comedies. These characters are there to provide support for the main character's goal, usually involving romance. Some of them do not even pass the Bechdel test (there are at least two named female characters and they have to talk about something other than men). As endearing as these characters are, they are less friends than sidekicks. As a filmmaker once told me, it's purely a narrative convenience; if the heroine does not have a sidekick, she has no one to talk to but herself. And it shows that she is worth caring about because someone we like (though she may not merit of story of her own) is devoted to her. Starting in the 1970s, movies began to try to make their heroines seem a bit more interesting, if not edgy, by giving them best friends who were Black or from the LGBTIA+ community, and often they were there for comic relief. But these movies are not about the friendship, so we will leave them for a list of their own another time.

This list is of movies with two or more women of importance in the narrative. No one is a sidekick. And (except briefly in a few cases) they are not romantic rivals. The friendship itself is the story. In a number of them, it is because women wrote the stories. Here are some of my favorites.

Pitts and Todd (1931-33)

Hal Roach wanted to create a female counterpart to Laurel and Hardy, so he had ZaSu Pitts and Thelma Todd make 17 short comedy films in the 1930s, with titles like "Catch as Catch Can" and "The Pajama Party." They created some exceptional physical humor—check out this hilarious revolving door scene in 1932's "The Soilers." Through it all, their friendship gives the shorts an enjoyable us-against-the-world flavor.