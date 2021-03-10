The Case for Bo Burnham as 2020’s Best Supporting Actor

And then, in a horrifying flash, it all changes. That ideal boyfriend, the pediatrician with the perfect life who was ready to save Cassie, becomes just like every other man. When Cassie gets her hands on a video of the night that her late friend was gang-raped in college, the event that has inspired her hunt for revenge, she sees Ryan in the audience. The audience only hears Burnham's voice—so welcoming up until that point—laugh and join in on the spectacle of a woman's degradation. His tone is goading, not quite as shrilly cruel as his friends but still clearly one of mockery towards the victim. With the scales fallen from our eyes, the viewer suddenly looks back on nice guy Ryan’s shtick and sees the strings being pulled. The heartbreak we perceived when Ryan saw a seemingly blackout drunk Cassie being dragged out of a bar by an obviously shady guy morphs into something more insidious. Why didn’t he step in to help her when she clearly needed help? Why was he so smarmy about Cassie’s job? What was really going on when he “teased” her about her refusal to kiss him on a date? Ryan’s entire being comes into doubt, and the quiet shift of Burnham’s performance becomes startlingly insidious.

When confronted, Ryan falls back on all of the bad guy tactics that Cassie is painfully familiar with. He begs for forgiveness but instantly reverts to nastiness when it doesn't work. The boyish charm becomes sharper, more focused on hurt than seduction. The scary part is that those qualities are often near indistinguishable from one another. Burnham doesn’t suddenly turn into a villain. That’s not how rape culture works. Instead, Burnham is savvy enough to cling to restraint. In his hands, Ryan’s machinations feel unplanned but still practiced in a manner that hints at deeper troubles beyond his boyish exterior. It’s a familiar flipping of the switch: the man who genuinely believes he’s a good person until a glimmer of pushback instantly turns him into something more devious. It takes shockingly little change for Burnham’s performance to go from rom-com hero to bad guy, something that “Promising Young Woman” keenly emphasizes through its use of the genre’s tropes. Why did we, the viewer, so easily swallow his questionable behavior during those “happy” moments?

After Cassie is murdered by Al, the man who raped her friend, the police come to Ryan's office to ask him a few questions. Dressed in his white coat and surrounded by cutesy artwork by his young patients, the shield of the Nice Guy is at its most effective. Burnham's jaw tightens and his eyes shift around his desk as he lies about Cassie's mental state. Those seemingly spontaneous moments of seductive charm from before are revealed to be coldly calculating, with Ryan’s own wellbeing prized above all else. It’s a remarkable moment from Burnham, who has so wholly inhabited the part of the hero up until that point. When the curtain is fully pulled back to reveal that Ryan is yet another cog in the machine of rape culture, another culpable figure in a system that lets perpetrators move on with their lives with no consequences, it’s somehow simultaneously a painful shock and not at all surprising.