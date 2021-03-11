Updating a Year with Women

So, if I were to embark on this same challenge now what would the difference be? Well, I think you could very easily spend five years watching a film a day directed by a woman and you wouldn’t come close to running out. The history is there and the ability to watch those gems from the past is rapidly increasing. The future is there and equality in distribution is approaching. All that’s left is for audiences to make watching films directed by women a priority. Since the end of my A Year With Women project, I’ve had several people reach out to me to tell me how it changed their viewing habits. It made them more cognizant of their own bias and turned them into conscious consumers, actively seeking out films directed by women.

Even the industry itself has pushed new measures to combat the celluloid ceiling. In the 2021 edition of the Sundance Film Festival 50% of films included were directed by women and the festival made it easy to seek out those films. The Toronto Film Festival is coming close to reaching their goal of parity in their selections. Netflix has set up a fund to directly inspire the next generation of female creatives. Turner Classic Movies dedicated three whole months to showcasing films directed by women from around the globe. And with Chloé Zhao’s "Nomadland" taking top prizes at the Golden Globes, it appears even the awards voting bodies are starting to come around too.

When I look at where the discourse is now compared to where it was six years ago, my heart is filled with hope. Not only are movies directed by women more readily available, there is a hunger for them too. While there is still a long way to go for gender parity in the industry, it has been wonderful to see more film-goers join the fight by voting with their dollars and choosing to seek out films directed by women, past and present.