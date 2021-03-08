Empowered and Joyful: Alicia Pascual-Peña and Hadley Robinson on Moxie

APP: I couldn't agree more. I've been really blessed with the opportunity within the past few years to be a part of projects that were created and written by women. And it's unfortunate that that's been a rarity. But I think it's really beautiful that I've been a part of projects that really wanted to celebrate women and exhibit how multifaceted young women are. Both "Saved by the Bell" and "Moxie" are stories of women finding their voices, which I think is so powerful. But specifically, with "Moxie," one of my favorite parts about being a member of this cast is the fact that you have women of different walks of life who look differently, with different personalities coming together for a common cause. There's so much power in unity and the film really wants to shed light and empower the intersectionality of feminism, which I think is just so beautiful. So, I can't speak more highly of Amy. She's not only just an amazing director, producer, and then our phenomenal writer, Jennifer Mathieu, who wrote the book, Moxie. They always created this safe space where we felt truly supported and empowered. So, to work with such phenomenal women has been an honor and a privilege. And I look forward to creating more work and stories with women. We should be at the forefront. A story should be centered around us and not just objectifying us or sexualizing us.

Were there things that you were able to bring to the story that perhaps the older people who created it, might not have thought of?



HR: Yes, it was very collaborative. There's a certain part in the film where the group of girls are texting each other. And I remember Amy asked us, "What would you guys say? What would you guys text each other? Because if I do it, or if the writers do it, it's not going to be as natural." And so, we sent in our different messages, and then she used them.

APP: It was really phenomenal to have her respect our voices and just like certain vernacular that we used in the film, or certain moments that we really wanted it to be rooted in authenticity of how young girls in high school would speak, young girls of a certain culture would speak; you know, moments that I speak Spanish in the film or moments where we're at a football game and kind of just improvising as young women. All of that is authentic because she allowed us to be truthful and she respected our voices, which was so kind and an honor.

It feels very much up to the minute, and yet the medium Vivian chooses is one from her mother's generation, or even before, a zine, on paper, not social media.

HR: It's such a creative medium, because you have such control. It can be exactly what Vivian envisions. If you have an Instagram page, it's more kind of a wash of information, with other people commenting. She can really put her creativity into it. It takes a lot of work. And I think the fact that she puts in all this effort, it really says something. And later there is an Instagram page to support it.