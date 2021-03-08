Introduction to Women Writers Week 2021

So, we thank you for logging on every day this week to see what we have in store for you. And now our Assistant Editor Nell Minow will tell you more about why this week is important for us...

FROM OUR ASSISTANT EDITOR NELL MINOW:

I'm very proud to be the second woman editor at RogerEbert.com, after our CEO and editor in chief Chaz Ebert, and even prouder that we are the only outlet covering the entertainment industry committed to gender balance on our masthead. Our outstanding team of critics is half male and half female, and our critics and contributors reflect other categories of diversity as well. We do not believe that a critic has to be the same race or gender as the filmmakers or the movie's characters. But we do believe that readers are best served—and best challenged and best entertained—by the perspectives of a wide range of people who bring their own lived experience to the films. We will continue to work toward even greater inclusion.

Our annual Women Writers Week, held each year during Women's History Month, highlights the brilliant work that our critics and contributors do and allows us to invite some of our favorite writers from other outlets to bring their insights to our readers. And it gives us an opportunity to guide movie lovers to films they might have overlooked or to a deeper understanding of what they have seen. Our writing this week will include an appreciation of one of the pandemic era's biggest hits, "The Queen's Gambit," and a guide to finding female-directed films online. The issue of "cancel culture" comes up in Olivia Collette's discussion of viewing older films that are offensive by today's standards. And I'm going to write about some of my favorite films about female friendship. All of the reviews published this week will be by women, and we'll be re-publishing some of our favorite work by these writers as well.

A few weeks ago, a reporter asked me why it was important to have more movies made by women. I said, “I've realized so much of the media I consume requires me to translate from the male point of view into something that speaks more directly to me. When I see these movies, I can relax. I don’t have to translate anything.” Often, that applies to writing by women as well. I am thrilled as always to see what the women who are joining us have to say.