Meet the Writers: Roxana Hadadi

2. Was anyone else in your family into movies? If so, what effect did they have on your moviegoing tastes?

My parents are both pretty into movies, and used to go to the cinema in Iran before they moved to the U.S. They were both into the classics: a lot of David Lean, a lot of Audrey Hepburn, a lot of Cary Grant, a lot of Gregory Peck. “Lawrence of Arabia,” “Doctor Zhivago,” “Giant,” “A Place in the Sun,” and “The Sound of Music” were major parts of my childhood, and are still some of my favorite movies. My parents also loved “The Godfather” and “The Godfather Part II,” and those were always our holiday viewing (I nickname this tradition “Kung Pao and Corleones”). They didn’t really watch a lot of contemporary American movies, but my dad had your typical dad favorites, and we watched those together a lot: “Forrest Gump,” “The Shawshank Redemption.” My mom got more into documentaries later in life. And in general, they watch Iranian movies whenever they can get their hands on them, so we’ve watched a fair amount of Asghar Farhadi and Abbas Kiarostami movies together.

3. What's the first movie you remember seeing, and what impression did it make on you?

I’m not sure I can remember the first movie I ever saw, but I have a few pretty formative childhood movie moments. I remember we saw “Mrs. Doubtfire” in the theater, and the idea of Robin Williams not seeing his kids again made me cry so much that my dad had to take me out of the theater. I remember watching the animated “Cinderella” a lot with my Iranian grandmother, who loved it, but my favorite animated Disney movies were probably “Robin Hood” and “Peter Pan”; Peter Pan was my imaginary friend. And I really loved “Hook,” so much so that one weekend while my aunt was babysitting I took advantage of her letting me do whatever I wanted, and watched and rewound the movie so many times in a row that I broke my parents’ VCR. Whoops!

4. What's the first movie that made you think, "Hey, some people made this. It didn't just exist. There's a human personality behind it."

Oh man! I’m not sure I can pinpoint the first time this happened. But it was probably as a teenager that I got more into movies as a form, and thinking about who made them, and that was really because Saturday afternoons was when I caught a lot of movies on rerun on channels like UPN or The WB. My parents and I usually rented movies as a family from a local store called Video 95, but usually on Saturday afternoons my mom was working or my dad was doing chores and I was left alone. And that’s when I saw movies like “Pump Up the Volume” and “The Crow,” which are some of my absolute favorites, and I started thinking about who made them. This is probably morbid, but reading about Brandon Lee’s death was a major moment in me realizing how movie productions worked and how tragically they could go wrong.