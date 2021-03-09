When Art Doesn't Age Well

Looking back on a lot of art that came before, say, 2016 is consistently disappointing. Which isn’t to say that’s not still the case, but now we’re calling shit out. Now our vocabulary around the disparities in gender and racial representation isn’t just more precise, it’s also taken seriously. A logical side-effect is that watching problematic cinema and TV becomes even more grating.

So let’s make this the new default setting:

NOTHING HAS AGED WELL!

With that out of the way, how do we deal with it? Do we stop watching anything that predates a certain era or was made by someone who turned out to be a predatory asshole? Can we even change what our faves are?

I have a few reflections to offer.

Getting Used to the Discomfort of a New Lens

I’m embarrassed and ashamed to admit that "Gone with the Wind" was one of my faves for a long time. Like a lot of white feminists, I overlooked the film’s romanticizing and veneration of slavery to make room for what I thought was a complicated, kick-ass woman. I focused on Scarlett because that’s what the movie wanted us to focus on and it was good at encouraging us to ignore the terrible things. Also: it was convenient to ignore the terrible things.

Those of us who blissfully looked the other way were taken to task a few years ago, so if you catch the movie on HBO Max now, it comes with an intro by historian Jacqueline Stewart addressing the film’s racist legacy. She doesn’t mince words, either: “The film represents enslaved Black people in accordance to longstanding stereotypes: as servants, notable for their devotion to their white masters or for their ineptitude. And the film’s treatment of this world through a lens of nostalgia denies the horrors of slavery, as well as its legacies of racial inequality.”