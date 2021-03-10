The Smoke Gets In Your Eyes Cinematic Universe

Marlene dances with her boss, and it is rather awkward. Petra is looking off into the distance as if remembering former and failed loves. Suddenly, Petra tells Marlene to hurry along and check the mail. This brief moment of forced intimacy reveals Petra and Marlene’s dysfunctional relationship and hints at Petra’s longing for women.

George Lucas’ 1973 coming-of-age comedy “American Graffiti,” uses the song in a more humorous context. Steve Bolander (Ron Howard) just broke up with his girlfriend Laurie Henderson (Cindy Williams) before leaving for college. At the school dance, he asks her to dance with him and is strongly rejected. Unfortunately for Laurie, the emcee calls the two to start the snowball dance given that Steve was class president and she the head cheerleader. The Platters' version begins to play and while they dance, Laurie reminds Steve of how much she fought for him because he was too scared to make the first move. He rejects this notion at first, claiming he asked her out. After going on to describe all the ways she made every first move, Laurie cries into Steve’s shoulder. “What’s wrong?”, he asks. To which she promptly responds “Go to hell,” before she grips tighter and wraps her arm around him. Similar to the arc of the song, Laurie is coming to terms with the reality of her and Steve’s relationship as they dance. Even though she realizes it wasn’t as rosy as she thought, she finds herself afraid to let go. The smoke lifts and she sees all the effort she put into the relationship

“Smoke Gets In Your Eyes” is used twice in Steven Spielberg’s “Always” (1989). The first time is during Dorinda’s (Holly Hunter) birthday party with her boyfriend Pete (Richard Dreyfuss), in which Dorinda wears a white dress and a wig similar to Fassbinder’s Petra. Dorinda is angry Pete forgets “their” song. After a few moments of arguing, Pete says they should try the "point to the band" trick, because “it always works in the movies.” When he points to the band, they begin playing “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes” with the lead vocals by J.D. Souther. This is reminiscent of “Lovely to Look At,” when the band in the restaurant scores their dance. Pete, an aerial firefighter, is surrounded by all his friends and they each take turns dancing with Dorinda.

Later, Pete dies at work and becomes a spirit and begins guiding new pilot Ted (Brad Johnson). Emerging from a year of mourning, Dorinda and Ted begin to fall in love. Pete’s ghost tries to interfere with their budding connection, and soon realizes he is meant to say a final goodbye to Dorinda. In the second scene featuring “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes,” Dorinda plays the Platters' version while wearing the same white dress. She begins to dance alone, holding out her arms as if swaying with Pete. Pete’s spirit then joins her, moving alongside without touching her, they smile at one another. At the end, he’s disappeared and she finishes dancing alone before effortlessly leaning against the wall and blowing out a candle, extinguishing their flame once and for all. After this, Dorinda moves forward with Ted and Pete ascends to heaven.