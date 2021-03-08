Two by Louis Valray: La Belle de Nuit and Escale

But sometimes all it takes is fresh and discerning eyes to discover an artist—it’s hard to say Valray has been rediscovered when he appears to have been driven from the business by sheer indifference. Valray’s films were already highly regarded by the likes of Bertrand Tavernier and Pierre Rissient, but the key breakthrough came a few years ago when Serge Bromberg of Lobster Films chanced to see a battered print of “La Belle de Nuit.” Enchanted, Bromberg became determined to restore it. This he was able to do after locating the camera negative at France’s Centre National du Cinéma, where “La Belle de Nuit” had sat for decades, waiting for someone to care enough to ask for it.

The two features were screened in January 2020 at the 17th annual To Save and Project, the film-preservation annual event for the Museum of Modern Art. Those who missed their chance to see “La Belle de Nuit” and “Escale” have another: The films are streaming now through March 18 at the MoMA Film website.

The films center on sexual betrayal by women and the reactions of jealous men, but Valray adds a number of twists to that age-old structure. “La Belle de Nuit” begins in a Paris theater on opening night, a whimsical choice for a film that unspools with blithe disregard for how a French film of the period was supposed to move and sound. The central couple consists of Maryse (Vera Korène), the elegant blonde star of the play, and Claude Davène (Aimé Clariond), the playwright who writes his heart out for her. Into this domestic—but apparently not legally wedded—bliss slithers Jean (Jacques Dumesnil), Claude’s best friend, ready to do what best friends in cinema do, which is seduce their pal’s girl.

Claude discovers the betrayal, and thereafter Valray’s full individuality asserts itself. The Paris scenes are primarily set-bound, though they are backed with imaginative sound and implement off-kilter angles and a variety of looking-glass shots that would have fascinated Douglas Sirk. Dressing-room mirrors show three Maryses combing their hair; a mirror reveals the hand of Maryse’s friend palming a telltale calling card; Claude discovers Maryse’s illicit kiss with Jean when he chances to see it reflected. But after he dumps Maryse, Claude heads south for the Riviera, and La Belle de Nuit gives way to a tour of dockside red-light districts.