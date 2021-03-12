Why Are Women Dissed and Dismissed in the Film Industry?

According to the Academy’s website, the rules to join are structured in such a way that may actually limit the number of female directors who are able to gain entry. Members are required to have at least two directorial credits, at least one of which had to premiere in theaters within the last 10 years. The films must also “be of a caliber, which in the opinion of the executive committee, reflect the high standards of the Academy.” Basically, that means a director with only one credit to their name might also qualify IF that film is nominated for Best Directing, Best Picture, or Best Foreign Language Film OR if the executive committee decides to make an exception based on some “unique distinction” or “special merit.” One could argue as to whether these rules are reasonable or not.

However, what's not up for debate is the struggle just to get a film on the big screen. Patty Jenkins directed “Monster” (that garnered an Oscar in 2003 for Charlize Theron) and didn’t direct a movie again until “Wonder Woman” with Gal Gadot. Jenkins has alluded in previous interviews that her long break was taken to prioritize her family, yet she spent years of that decade attempting to bring Wonder Woman to the silver screen. Studios simply weren’t interested in a female superhero movie. Clearly, they have changed their tune, especially since the Wonder Woman franchise is a mega-hit. At the same time, Netflix has become a beacon of hope for women and people of color with aspirations to direct and produce, for and by US, with projects like the Shondaland-produced “Bridgerton,” which shattered virtual audience records.

In the history of the Academy Awards, there have only been five women EVER nominated for Best Director and ONLY Kathryn Bigelow has been able to snag the prize. But there's clearly reason for hope across the landscape of female creatives and even at the Oscars. Here’s hoping that Chloé Zhao, Regina King, and Emerald Fennell keep the momentum going in 2021. And here's hoping that, moving forward, there will be a recognition and celebration of directors for their cinematic brilliant storytelling of the human experience, and not a hinderance simply due to gender.



