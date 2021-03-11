What Dreams May Come: Julia Sarah Stone on Come True and the Mysteries of the Subconscious

We spoke with Stone over Zoom about her character Sarah and how she modeled Sarah’s development around the different stages of the sleep cycle. We also discussed Stone’s already prolific career and the terrifying depths of the human brain.

What excited and drew you to “Come True”?

I was excited about it from when I first got the script. It was one of the rare times when I received a script, I started reading it, and I couldn’t stop until I got all the way to the end. No breaks, nothing. I just sat there and zoned in on the script. It's interesting because this isn't usually my type of genre, but there's something about the character of Sarah and her drive, the quality of her being a fighter and causing the story rather than being a victim to it. She is obviously a victim of the circumstance, but she doesn't let it control her, so to speak.

So I was really drawn by that and I fell in love with that character when I was reading it for the first time. I think I also really love the psychological aspect of it. I got excited about the research that would be involved in terms of just the psychology of sleep and Carl Jung’s theories of the personas and the psyche.

Have you ever actually experienced any sleep issues like nightmares, sleep paralysis, or sleep walking?

No, actually. I'm one of the lucky ones that way. I don't know why, because based on everything else about my brain, I probably should have sleep issues, but you know, that's another story. But yes, I sleep very well actually. I've never had sleep paralysis, thank goodness, fingers crossed. I watched a documentary when I was researching for “Come True” called “The Nightmare.” It was probably one of the scariest movies I've ever watched because when it ends, you just have this moment of “Oh, this isn't fiction, this could literally happen to me tonight.”

I had already known about sleep paralysis, but I hadn't gone into that amount of depth on it. So that was definitely something that I learned a lot about as I was putting myself into THAT head space of what [sleep paralysis] does to you psychologically.

As the movie progresses it feels more and more like a dream. So what was it like embodying that kind of headspace?

I definitely put a lot of work into marking out the arc that Sarah goes through throughout the script. Anthony had already split the script very, very smartly into three chapters. So I was using those [chapters] as general markers and I split those a little bit more into sub-chapters. When I was looking at the different stages of Sarah's journey, if you want to call it that, I was looking at the different stages of sleep and how that relates to her headspace.