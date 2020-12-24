I Would Like to Introduce the 101-Year-Old Woman to the 102-Year-Old Man

Our youth-driven society sometimes forgets the contributions made by those who came before us. Who gave birth to us, and took care of us and tried to deliver a better society for us. Those for whom the isolation of the pandemic has perhaps hit the hardest. And so I wanted to introduce people like Catherine Stovall and Timuel Black. People who have lived lives full of purpose and meaning and who still inspire hope in others and who still maintain a quality of life that brings joy to themselves and to others. And who knows, perhaps Mr. and Mrs. Black may have a gentleman friend for Mrs Stovall. Something about this just strikes my fancy. Most of the facts below were taken from previous articles I wrote about them.

August 1st, 2020 was the 101st birthday of Mrs. Catherine Stovall, the mother of Joshlyn Banks who is part of my Crane High School Reunion group. I decided to spend some time filming her (socially distanced of course) to glean some insights from a wise woman who has spent her years helping others and who still finds hope in the world even in the midst of chaos. I am usually pretty chipper, but the day I filmed her didn't start out as a happy day for me. I forget the details, but I was feeling a bit down. I needed to be coaxed out of the doldrums. Covering her drive-by Birthday Celebration worked!

Her outlook was surprisingly refreshing and helped to turn around my day. “Live life a day at a time,” she told me. I have heard that in various forms from twelve-step recovery groups and Eckhart Tolle’s admonition to “Stay in the now.” But there was something about the way she said it that jolted me back to the core of myself. She smiled and waved like a queen as people drove by honking their horns with colorful balloons flying outside their windows. Some stopped and delivered presents. Her gratitude was front and center.