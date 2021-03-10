Book Excerpt: Becoming Alien: The Beginning and End of Evil in Science Fiction's Most Idiosyncratic Film Franchise​ by Sarah Welch-Larson

None of the characters talk about their personal lives, nor about their plans when they reach Earth again, except to say that they want decent food once they are off the ship. For a film that has been interpreted to be about fear, about fear of rape, and about the knots human beings tie themselves into in order to fit into an economic system that is not built to favor them, Alien spends very little energy explicitly talking about those issues. It is an elegant example of the old adage about showing, not telling. None of the crew are in love, none are homesick, none have anyone waiting for them back home; or at least, if they do, they do not waste their breath pining about it.

—

The crew’s understanding of normal, and by extension their values and actions, is dictated by protocol. Their adherence demonstrates the norms of their society, which maps closely to those of American society in the 1970s, with a key difference: there are women on board, with no one commenting about their gender or presence. Ripley and Lambert’s positions as warrant officer and navigator are remarkable precisely because the film considers them to be unremarkable. The crew of the Nostromo was scripted to be gender-neutral, with freedom to cast male or female actors in any part[7]—the universality of Alien’s story is baked into its script. The other unremarkable aspects of life on the Nostromo reveal the crew’s values and beliefs. Dallas (the captain) and Ash (the science officer) are the only two with access to Mother, the ship’s computer, indicating a hierarchy; Mother is separated from the rest of the ship by a long corridor, a series of codes, and a door, with the computer itself housed inside a pristine white room lined with blinking lights, visually distinct from the crowded corridors of the rest of the ship. Mother’s orders are relayed from the unseen Company, a further separation in the chain of command; this hierarchy is part of a larger system of rank and class that extends to everyone else on board. The officers—Dallas, Kane, Ripley, Lambert, and Ash—work on the upper deck, with the mechanics—Parker and Brett—sequestered below. The physical deck levels between ranks (and pay grades) provide a physical, ordered boundary, separating the crew from each other, exacerbating class differences between officer and mechanic. Parker and Brett poke at this boundary by dragging their feet during repair work and by attempting to achieve pay equity, a constant struggle that subsides only when the crew’s physical well- being is threatened by an outside force. Each crew member has a slightly different definition of what is right, and what should be right; their collective moral compasses make up a microcosm of society. Although the crew’s value systems diverge—Kane is adventurous, Lambert is cautious, and Parker and Brett are engaged in low-level class warfare with the others—the values they do share are built on a standard of normalcy that they never think about. The Company is in charge. There are procedures to maintain and protocols to follow. There is a job to do. The crew’s lives are bounded by rules, both written and unspoken.

At the beginning of the film, the characters cannot see the boundaries that govern their lives, although Ash seems to be able to navigate them, and Dallas at least is aware that they exist; like any good ship captain he knows better than to steer too close to the edges. After Dallas and Ash break quarantine procedure by bringing Kane back on board, an alien organism attached to his face, Dallas defends his actions to Ripley, who is upset that protocol has been violated. “Protocol, my dear, is what they tell you to do,” he snaps.[8] Dallas understands, even if only subconsciously, that the good of the crew is only in the Company’s interests when that good serves that interest.