When Catharsis Doesn’t Cut It

In just a few short years, the subgenre has continued to evolve with upcoming films such as “Rose Plays Julie” (arriving March 19) and “Violation” (available on Shudder on March 25), which ruminate on what it means to have committed such violent revenge, as well as grappling with the PTSD that comes with such trauma. That is not to say previous films haven’t addressed these issues. In “MFA,” Noelle is shown experiencing PTSD flashbacks and struggling with intimacy; “Holiday” has its female protagonist suffer a wordless breakdown in confronting what her boyfriend has done. But catharsis, however brief, is successfully achieved through murder. In “Rose Plays Julie” and “Violation,” that catharsis is denied. Violence is not removed, but instead of the fantastical spurts of gore of “Revenge,” it is cold. Pools of blood congeal like grimy puddles and the sight of it makes the “avenger” vomit rather than continue on with pride. The violence is not necessarily seen as empowering but rather as nauseating which begs the question: what are the emotional consequences of doing what you think is the right thing?

Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli’s upcoming film “Violation” is exactly that kind of narrative as Miriam (the film’s central character played by Sims-Fewer) tries to do what’s right after her sister’s husband and childhood friend, Dylan, rapes her while she is passed out drunk next to a bonfire. It's a hazy scenario where there is no doubt that Miriam is raped, but the lines are blurred as Dylan thinks it was consensual and her sister thinks Miriam is just trying to ruin her life. Miriam is not always the good guy, and she must struggle with her own morality outside of murder. “Violation” exists in a strange subliminal space where good and bad don’t exist in the traditional sense; instead, it feels like a surreal nightmare where Miriam can never truly anchor herself in reality.

Much of that surrealism comes from the film’s representation of PTSD told through nonlinear storytelling that mimics how traumatic memory can be fractured. Happy memories mix with bad and everything becomes a panic-inducing mess that renders one incapable of functioning. The rape scene is cut in-between long walks and joyful conversations. It is not shown all at once, but in flashes, replicating the fleeting nature of memory. When Miriam is eventually shown being raped, the camera focuses on her hands slowly running through the grass and watching a bug crawl across her fingers. The gaze mimics her bleary gaze as she wakes up still drunk and disoriented. This is not about the act of rape itself, but realization coming in waves.