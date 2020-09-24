Realizing You're Just a Fantasy in I'm Thinking Of Ending Things

The moment that signals a major shift in the Young Woman’s own awareness is when she ventures into the basement of Jake’s family’s farm. Jake tells her don’t go down there, as if he is hiding something. Despite his warnings, the Young Woman makes the choice to descend the stairs. There she begins to find clues that something is amiss, from the janitor’s uniform in the washing machine to the paintings that reveal they were not painted by her, but by Jake. In this basement, he has hidden his secrets that unlock who she truly is. Her reality is destabilized as she realizes that aspects of her personality came from Jake himself, just as I began to realize that my interests only stemmed from a partner.

Her experience in the basement is compounded when they travel to Tulsey Town to get frozen treats. As the Young Woman pays for their food, the cashier whispers an ominous warning, telling her that she could escape and not go with Jake. Jake’s own mind rebels against him. His memories try to save the Young Woman as if his subconscious wants to free her from his mind. The cashier is the tugging sensation in the back of my mind that wanted me so desperately to see the red flags of my relationships. In the vagueness of her warning, the cashier speaks to the deep uneasiness that comes from the realization that something was wrong and that I had lost sight of who I was.

The film’s ending is centered on Jake’s death but also on the Young Woman’s liberation. As soon as she walks into the light and vanishes, the man’s darkest thoughts truly begin to takeover with a dance number and a song from “Oklahoma!” Despite her shifting identities, she was Jake’s ideal person, a singular thing to attach himself to, who will, as she says, always see him with approval. Without the Young Woman’s reassuring presence, Jake can no longer rely on someone to ease his emotional pain and validate his existence—he loses his anchor. He begins to spiral as he tries desperately to fill in the gaps. Any semblance of narrative structure dissolves away and is replaced by a chaotic stream of consciousness.