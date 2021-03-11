The Queen's Gambit: On and Off the Board

It’s a work of fiction, but like all well-told tales, it’s embedded with universal truths and tropes. This journey is set in the late ‘50s and ‘60s, when stifled women on the cusp of “liberation” were emerging from their kitchens and tranquilizer-induced comas to be out in the world more fully alive. “The Queen’s Gambit” refers to an opening play in a chess match that involves sacrifice to gain advantage. As the series title, it is also a marvelous metaphor employed by writer/director Scott Frank to great advantage. It is the opening move that Beth chooses for her final match against the world champ and Russian King of the game Vasily Borgov (Marcin Dorociński). But the Queen’s Gambit has been a consistent strategy in Beth’s trajectory all along, as she moves in ways that both cost her and give her traction. It begins with a sacrifice.

Nearly killed by her mother at the age of nine in a suicidal car crash, Beth loses her mom, and ends up in an orphanage where she finds herself. Her next move is hers alone: she follows what moves her—a chess game in a dark basement. The game and the man playing it will save her life.

Despite his initial resistance to this little girl's persistence, the janitor Mr. Shaibel (Bill Camp) opens the door and teaches her the game. His knowledge and openness to her talent and persistence align. Though at this point he is her teacher, chess offers a level playing field on which to compete with its agreed-upon rules and emphasis on intellectual rather than physical strength.

In other words, as a young woman coming of age in a man's world, a world her mother found uninhabitable, this game offers her an equal chance to excel, to challenge her male opponents and their ideas of what her place is. She’s never put off even when the male vanguard makes it difficult. She believes she belongs in the game and never questions being entitled to a seat at the table with the big boys. That confidence is built on her self-knowledge and propelled by her love of the game.

Beth is dragging some additional baggage due to her well-meaning caregivers having fed their orphaned charge tranquilizers “to even dispositions.” It’s an iteration of the era’s approach to repressed ‘50s housewives—doctors prescribed pills to calm jittery nerves. For Beth, this becomes a full-blown addiction and also a temporary advantage.